  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Nissan Readies the Guillotine for its Model Lineup

      ...It's not just employees that will be leaving Nissan...

    There's one disadvantage to being partially owned by the French, they know how to cut things off when they need to. We reported last week that due to lagging sales and plunging profits, Nissan was readying to layoff 12,500 employees globally, or 9% of their global workforce. It seems that other cuts are on the way as well, though we may not see as much of it here in the U.S.

    Along with the 9% cut in jobs will be around 10% of its global lineup as well.  First to go will be the low-end models in developing markets like India. Their overseas brand Datsun could see the bulk of the cuts, but the US will lose models as well. Expect coupes and hatchbacks to be the first to go, the Versa hatchback for example will not be returning for 2020, replaced by the more crossover-like Kicks. Which coupe might die? The Nissan 370Z, the Nissan GT-R, and the Infiniti Q60 are prime targets.  Deliveries of the Infiniti Q60 are down 48.8% as of June. In Sedan-Land, the Maxima fell 30% and the Altima, which is all-new, is down 12.1%. 

    But it isn't just cars that could get kicked to the curb.  The Nissan Titan sales are down 22.6%, selling a mere 18,026 copies in the first half of this year. This trails even the slow selling Toyota Tundra by some 36,000 units. The Murano is down 33% year to date. 

    So if you're wondering which models may have their head in the Guillotine, take a look at our Sales Figure Ticker for Nissan for June and put a big red question mark on them. 

    Source: TTAC
    Image: Nissan

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    Here is my thoughts on what I would kill off. I circled them in red. I would think dump those models and bring in a couple modern CUV type auto's as replacements.

    NissanCuts.jpg

    Drew Dowdell
    12 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Here is my thoughts on what I would kill off. I circled them in red. I would think dump those models and bring in a couple modern CUV type auto's as replacements.

    NissanCuts.jpg

    Juke is already dead in the US, but not overseas.  I wouldn't be surprised to see Sentra go.

    • Upvote 1

    balthazar

    Leaf is down 10% YTD?? Don't folks recognize progress when they see it?

    6000 units out of 654,000 units is 9/10ths of 1 percent. Perhaps it needs to be circled in red too.

    Edited by balthazar
    • Thanks 2

    Drew Dowdell
    7 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    Leaf is down 10% YTD?? Don't folks recognize progress when they see it?

    6000 units out of 654,000 units is 9/10ths of 1 percent. Perhaps it needs to be circled in red too.

    Leaf is sold globally, Titan is not. 

    riviera74

    The Nissan Titan/Armada and the Infiniti QX80 do not sell well here at all.  None of those three are truly competitive in this market.  All three can go right now (and close that factory in Canton, MS while they are at it)!

    Several others can go too, but I doubt that Nissan will end the Z.  I do wonder if Renault will do some real cost-cutting in France, or will Paris intervene?

    smk4565

    Easy fix to the sedan lineup, change Altima name to Maxima and offer awd with the top engine (which it currently isn’t). This puts the Maxima nameplate vs Camry and Accord.  Rename the next gen Sentra the Altima to be a Civic/Corolla fighter.  Kill the current Maxima.  

    Titan/Armada/QX80 either need serious overhaul, like multi-billion dollar overhaul or killed off.

    daves87rs
    4 hours ago, dfelt said:

    Here is my thoughts on what I would kill off. I circled them in red. I would think dump those models and bring in a couple modern CUV type auto's as replacements.

    NissanCuts.jpg

    Trucks would go-they still offer profit even with lower sales.

    What you are looking at about an 80% cut on the car side though.....

    FAPTurbo

    nissan is quickly joining mitsubishi in the ‘who gives a sh*t category.’ every car they make is outclassed by hyundai, and the only thing they’ve learned to do better than korea is having even more obnoxious dealers loudly proclaiming:

    ‘BUY HERE PAY HERE NO CREDIT BAD CREDIT NO CARE DRIVE AWAY TODAY IN A BRAND NEW PRE-OWNED SENTRA SL THE SL STANDS FOR SUPER LOW PRICES OF JUST EIGHTY FOUR PAYMENTS OF NINETY NINE NINETY NINE NINETY NINE NINETY NINE LOOK FOR THE FLAGS AT EXIT 88 OFF THE INTERSTATE ROD GOZINYA’S NISSAN FREE HOT DOG LUNCH EVERY WEDNESDAY MILITARY SERVICEMEMBERS GET OUR THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE DISCOUNT A THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE DISCOUNT GETS YOU HALF OFF DOC FEES IT’S OUR WAY OF SAYING THANK YOU FOR YOUR SERVICE RECENTLY DIVORCED RECENTLY DECEASED GET YOUR LIFE BACK ON TRACK PUSH, PULL OR DRAG YOUR CAR TO ROD GOZINYA’S NISSAN TODAY AND GET $2,000 TOWARDS A NEW NISSAN ALTIMA JUST EIGHTY FOUR EASY PAYMENTS LOOK FOR THE FLAGS AT EXIT 88 BY THE INTERSTATE!’

    Edited by FAPTurbo
    • Haha 4
    • Upvote 1

  Similar Content

    Drew Dowdell
      Porsche News: Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.
      The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.
      The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 
       

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      Porsche Taycan Pre-Orders Top 30,000
      By Drew Dowdell
      It hasn't even been officially unveiled yet, but the Porsche Taycan has already secured more than 30,000 pre-orders, 10,000 more than the initial estimates. Porsche initially set production at 20,000 per year but later raised it to 40,000 per year. The extra €2,500 deposits support this raise in production.  Porsche has been recruiting for 1,500 new positions to support the manufacturing process.  If Porsche does sell 40,000 Taycans in the first year, it will eclipse Porsche's famous 911 in sales.
      The Taycan is Porsche's EV rival to the Tesla Model S. Porsche is installing fast chargers at all of its dealerships in the U.S. and Europe that can add 62 miles of range in just 4 minutes. The Taycan's total range is around 310 miles.  In addition, the first 3 years of charging will be free at Electrify America charging stations.
      The Taycan's starting price is expected to be arount $90,000. 
       
    Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW Planning Model Lineup Cuts
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cutting models from lineups seems to be the order of the day lately.  Automakers like Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are in the process of hatcheting the heck out their lineups. Now comes the news from BMW.
      BMW has been struggling to make money on vehicles less than €40,000, due to fears of another global recession, a marked slowdown in the automotive sector, and Trump inspired trade wars, BMW is looking to cull options and models from their lineup.  Gone will be many convertible variants, including the next Z4, the 2-series, 8-series (coupe and convertible). Also pushing up the daisies will be the 7-series standard wheelbase (Not offered in the US), the 1-series 3-door, the 2-series Gran Tourer, and 3-series GT.  Even the BMW X2 could get the scythe.  On the electric front, the i3 and i8 will be phased out due to their use of expensive carbon fiber, in place they will get much more conventional EV replacements, including a fully electric X3. 
      As far as Mini goes, Mini's future development is being handled by Great Wall Motors for the Mini three-door and 5-door. The Countryman is based on the X1. Mini's future is shaky as the brand continues to fail to bring up its sales numbers. It also has a great number of variants for a small brand, so expect to see some of those reduced. 
      It seems no brand is safe from the global automotive pull back. 

      View full article
    Drew Dowdell
      BMW Planning Model Lineup Cuts
      By Drew Dowdell
      Cutting models from lineups seems to be the order of the day lately.  Automakers like Nissan, General Motors, and Mercedes Benz, are in the process of hatcheting the heck out their lineups. Now comes the news from BMW.
      BMW has been struggling to make money on vehicles less than €40,000, due to fears of another global recession, a marked slowdown in the automotive sector, and Trump inspired trade wars, BMW is looking to cull options and models from their lineup.  Gone will be many convertible variants, including the next Z4, the 2-series, 8-series (coupe and convertible). Also pushing up the daisies will be the 7-series standard wheelbase (Not offered in the US), the 1-series 3-door, the 2-series Gran Tourer, and 3-series GT.  Even the BMW X2 could get the scythe.  On the electric front, the i3 and i8 will be phased out due to their use of expensive carbon fiber, in place they will get much more conventional EV replacements, including a fully electric X3. 
      As far as Mini goes, Mini's future development is being handled by Great Wall Motors for the Mini three-door and 5-door. The Countryman is based on the X1. Mini's future is shaky as the brand continues to fail to bring up its sales numbers. It also has a great number of variants for a small brand, so expect to see some of those reduced. 
      It seems no brand is safe from the global automotive pull back. 

