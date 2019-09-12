Nissan Sketches Out Concept Gaming Chairs

Nissan is known for their Zero Gravity Seats found in many of their vehicles, some of the most comfortable cars seats I've found in the industry. Nissan took that experience and applied it to three gaming chair concepts aimed at the gaming crowd.

First of the three is a chair based on the Nissan GT-R Nismo (shown above). It's made from carbon fiber and aluminum and shaped like a racing seat. The soft areas are covered with a red leather and synthetic suede surfaces.

My personal favorite is the Nissan Armada. Inspired by Nissan's full-size SUV, the chair is based on the Platinum Reserve with black and brown leather seating surfaces in the shape of a captain's chair. It has climate controlled heating and cooling with lumbar support for additional comfort.

Finally, the Nissan Leaf. It features gun metal painted surfaces with light-gray leather-appointed seats with electric blue inserts, usb charging ports, and integrated leg rests.

Unfortunately, Nissan has no current plans to build any of these chairs, but is gauging public reaction. If you are interested in one of these chairs, but sure to tweet them at @NissanUSA. What say you reader? Should Nissan build one of these models?