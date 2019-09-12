Jump to content

  • Nissan Sketches Out Concept Gaming Chairs

      • ...few people do seats better than Nissan...

    Nissan is known for their Zero Gravity Seats found in many of their vehicles, some of the most comfortable cars seats I've found in the industry.  Nissan took that experience and applied it to three gaming chair concepts aimed at the gaming crowd.

    First of the three is a chair based on the Nissan GT-R Nismo (shown above). It's made from carbon fiber and aluminum and shaped like a racing seat. The soft areas are covered with a red leather and synthetic suede surfaces.

    My personal favorite is the Nissan Armada. Inspired by Nissan's full-size SUV, the chair is based on the Platinum Reserve with black and brown leather seating surfaces in the shape of a captain's chair. It has climate controlled heating and cooling with lumbar support for additional comfort.

    Ultimate esports gaming chairs - Nissan Armada-1200x848.jpg

    Finally, the Nissan Leaf. It features gun metal painted surfaces with light-gray leather-appointed seats with electric blue inserts, usb charging ports, and integrated leg rests.

    Ultimate esports gaming chairs - Nissan LEAF-1200x848.jpg

    Unfortunately, Nissan has no current plans to build any of these chairs, but is gauging public reaction.  If you are interested in one of these chairs, but sure to tweet them at @NissanUSA.  What say you reader? Should Nissan build one of these models?

    • Upvote 1
    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Drew Dowdell
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I can you imagine all of the single mothers owning these already. 

    These are probably $600+ chairs... so, no.

    But yea, I get the joke.

    • Haha 1

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    dfelt
    4 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Cause I like that Armada chair and wish they would build it. 

    Totally agree with that, I have a nice chair my company got me as I was wearing out a chair a year due to my size, they got me a David Size chair and it is so comfy and has been solid with me for 3 years now.

    Love the color and what looks to be a very comfy chair plus HELL YEA to the Cooling and heating part of the chair! :metal:

    Sadly, they will not hear from me as I do not Tweet!, Useless tool that I will not bother setting up since I really do not want another account to manage.

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      Comments: Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Vision EQS Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQS Concept today in Frankfurt. The Vision EQS represents the future of luxurious driving. 
      Powering the Vision EQS is a dual motor system with continuous all wheel drive with approximately 469 horsepower and with about 560 lbs.-ft of torque. The juice for all that power comes from an approximately 100 kWh battery.  The top speed is estimated at 124 mph and 0 to 60 will happen in less than four and a half seconds.  The Vision EQS is capable of DC fast charging up to 350 KW. Range is estimated at around 435 on the WLTP rating cycle. 
      The interior of the EQS is intended to remind passengers of the deck of a boat, taking its inspiration from luxury yachts. The interior uses a portion of recycled plastic reclaimed from ocean waste. The wood is Maple from ecologically managed forests in Germany.  By using wood from Germany, it ensures a short transportation distance to reduce the CO2 output of the assembly process. 
       
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz Unveils the Vision EQS Concept
      By Drew Dowdell
      Mercedes-Benz unveiled the Vision EQS Concept today in Frankfurt. The Vision EQS represents the future of luxurious driving. 
      Powering the Vision EQS is a dual motor system with continuous all wheel drive with approximately 469 horsepower and with about 560 lbs.-ft of torque. The juice for all that power comes from an approximately 100 kWh battery.  The top speed is estimated at 124 mph and 0 to 60 will happen in less than four and a half seconds.  The Vision EQS is capable of DC fast charging up to 350 KW. Range is estimated at around 435 on the WLTP rating cycle. 
      The interior of the EQS is intended to remind passengers of the deck of a boat, taking its inspiration from luxury yachts. The interior uses a portion of recycled plastic reclaimed from ocean waste. The wood is Maple from ecologically managed forests in Germany.  By using wood from Germany, it ensures a short transportation distance to reduce the CO2 output of the assembly process. 
       
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Comments: BMW Shows the New Face of The 4-series with the BMW Concept 4
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW released a preview of the BMW Concept 4 for the Frankfurt Auto Show today.  The concept features a large vertical grille that will become the new face of the BMW 4-series. The slim headlights have no glass cover allowing a sculptured look to the LED elements. The 4-series features a stretched out hood, long wheelbase, and short overhangs to give an elegant and sporty appearence while the wheel arches contribute to a powerful stance.
      BMW did not give any hints as to the powertrain, but the 4-series currently comes in 248 horsepower, 320 horsepower, and 425 horsepower flavors. 
      This low slung concept is clearly an early look at the next 4-series refresh coming in about a year.
       

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW Shows the New Face of The 4-series with the BMW Concept 4
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW released a preview of the BMW Concept 4 for the Frankfurt Auto Show today.  The concept features a large vertical grille that will become the new face of the BMW 4-series. The slim headlights have no glass cover allowing a sculptured look to the LED elements. The 4-series features a stretched out hood, long wheelbase, and short overhangs to give an elegant and sporty appearence while the wheel arches contribute to a powerful stance.
      BMW did not give any hints as to the powertrain, but the 4-series currently comes in 248 horsepower, 320 horsepower, and 425 horsepower flavors. 
      This low slung concept is clearly an early look at the next 4-series refresh coming in about a year.
       
    • Drew Dowdell
      Nissan News: Nissan CEO Out With No Successor Named
      By Drew Dowdell
      The latest CEO at Nissan, Hiroto Saikawa, is out-of-office permanently as of September 16th after yet another financial scandal rocks the company.  Saikawa is the second Nissan CEO to be tainted by financial misconduct allegations. 
      Allegedly, Saikawa received improper payments with regards to the sale of Nissan stock. The payments were after the date of the sale of the stock was altered and netted Saikawa additional hundreds of thousands of dollars. Saikawa has not yet been charged with a crime. Saikawa originally said he would stay on until a replacement was found, but abruptly changed course and formally resigned today.
      The temporary replacement will be Chief Operating Officer Yasuhiro Yamauchi until a permanent replacement has been found. There are currently ten candidates for the positions and Nissan says it is considering outsiders and non-Japanese. 
       

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Today's Birthdays

    1. 93Silverado-Z71
      93Silverado-Z71
      (31 years old)
    2. A Horse With No Name
      A Horse With No Name
      (54 years old)
    3. Matt 967
      Matt 967
      (52 years old)

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...