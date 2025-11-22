2026 Porsche Cayenne Goes Electric with 1,084 Horespower

To say that Porsche has delivered a technological milestone with the 2026 Cayenne would be an understatement. The fully electric SUV combines traditional Porsche DNA with cutting edge technology that proves Porsche is a pioneer in EV technology.

Let's get the specifics that you all want to know out of the way:

Horsepower of up to 1,084 ponies & up to 1,106 lb.-ft of torque

0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds

0 to 124 mph in 7.4 seconds

Ultra-Fast charging achieving 80% in 16 minutes for base and 10 minutes for Turbo models

399 miles of battery range

Let's look at the horsepower side of things, in normal mode you get 844 ponies and a button on the steering wheel "Push-to-Pass" that releases the rest of the ponies for up to 10 seconds on a push of the button. This is all based on the Turbo model.

The entry-level Cayenne has 402 horsepower and 615 lb.-ft of torque. The entry level model can achieve 0 to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 143 mph.

The Cayenne EV has incorporated their Formula E technology. Here Porsche is leading with 600 kW of energy recuperative power. 97% of all braking operations can be handled by the electric motors, the mechanical friction brakes rarely need to intervene, Porsche does offer a Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) as an upgrade option for those that wish to have added braking for track day.

The Formula E technology continues in the Cayenne EV product line having adaptive air suspension or what Porsche calls Active Suspension Management (PASM). For the Turbo trim, you get PTV Plus or Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, a limited-slip rear differential. Both models can be had with rear-axle steering of up to 5 degrees.

Innovation in charging is where Porsche leads the industry again in that the 2026 models have a newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack that comes with double-sided cooling for optimal thermal management. This contributes to the base Cayenne getting 399 miles of range and the Turbo getting 387 miles of range. Porsche has enhanced their 800V technology so that the Cayenne is capable of 390 to 400 kW of high-speed charging allowing the battery pack to go from 10% to 80% in 16 minutes for the Cayenne base or 10 minutes for the Turbo model.

The Cayenne EV is also the first Porsche to get the Optional Inductive Charging system that charges up to 11 kW. This wireless charging system requires only that the user park above the Floor plate for automatic charging.

The Porsche Cayenne continues the family tradition of EVs with its unique Matrix LED headlights, Frameless doors, and contrasting elements that include a 3D look on the light strips for a modern distinct look. Porsche also has an Off-road package that can be added to give not only a unique look but improve on the approach and departure angles and robustness that off-road driving can demand.

The Porsche Cayenne has a 0.25 drag coefficient. It is 2.16 inches longer than the ICE model and has a 5 inch longer wheelbase allowing for greater rear leg room and comfort over the ICE. The Cayenne EV has a Frunk with 3.17 cubic feet of room. Overall interior space from the base luggage capacity of 27.5 cubic feet with all seats up to a large 56 cubic feet with the back row seats folded down. This powertrain platform allows the Cayenne to have a 3.5-ton towing capacity.

Porsche brings comfort and individuality to the Cayenne with a variety of options from the Panoramic Roof, variable lighting, Mood Modes, Panel heating, 13 standard colors, 9 wheel design choices, 12 interior combinations and so much more.

The Cayenne has the largest display area in any Porsche; the Flow Display is a curved OLED panel that gives the driver a 14.25 driver display and another one for the digital controls / Navigation system. There is an optional 14.9 display for the front seat passenger. This is all complemented by an AR technology heads up display. The digital OLED display is complimented by traditional buttons and switches for heat, air conditioning, audio volume and more. The driver also gets an ergonomic hand rest to control all the digital and analogue elements of the auto.

The electric Cayenne is available to order now with delivery starting in Q1 of 2026. See your dealer for full details and pricing.