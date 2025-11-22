Jump to content
  • G. David Felt
    G. David Felt

    By G. David Felt

    2026 Porsche Cayenne Goes Electric with 1,084 Horespower

      Porsche's 2026 Cayenne EV packs 1,084 hp, 0-60 in 2.5 sec, and charges to 80% in just 10 minutes. The future of electric SUVs is here.

    To say that Porsche has delivered a technological milestone with the 2026 Cayenne would be an understatement. The fully electric SUV combines traditional Porsche DNA with cutting edge technology that proves Porsche is a pioneer in EV technology. Porsche Cayenne family

    Let's get the specifics that you all want to know out of the way:

    • Horsepower of up to 1,084 ponies & up to 1,106 lb.-ft of torque
    • 0 to 62 mph in 2.5 seconds
    • 0 to 124 mph in 7.4 seconds
    • Ultra-Fast charging achieving 80% in 16 minutes for base and 10 minutes for Turbo models
    • 399 miles of battery range

    Let's look at the horsepower side of things, in normal mode you get 844 ponies and a button on the steering wheel "Push-to-Pass" that releases the rest of the ponies for up to 10 seconds on a push of the button. This is all based on the Turbo model.

    The entry-level Cayenne has 402 horsepower and 615 lb.-ft of torque. The entry level model can achieve 0 to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds on its way to a top speed of 143 mph.

    The Cayenne EV has incorporated their Formula E technology. Here Porsche is leading with 600 kW of energy recuperative power. 97% of all braking operations can be handled by the electric motors, the mechanical friction brakes rarely need to intervene, Porsche does offer a Ceramic Composite Brake (PCCB) as an upgrade option for those that wish to have added braking for track day.

    The Formula E technology continues in the Cayenne EV product line having adaptive air suspension or what Porsche calls Active Suspension Management (PASM). For the Turbo trim, you get PTV Plus or Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus, a limited-slip rear differential. Both models can be had with rear-axle steering of up to 5 degrees. Wireless charging

    Innovation in charging is where Porsche leads the industry again in that the 2026 models have a newly developed 113 kWh high-voltage battery pack that comes with double-sided cooling for optimal thermal management. This contributes to the base Cayenne getting 399 miles of range and the Turbo getting 387 miles of range. Porsche has enhanced their 800V technology so that the Cayenne is capable of 390 to 400 kW of high-speed charging allowing the battery pack to go from 10% to 80% in 16 minutes for the Cayenne base or 10 minutes for the Turbo model.

    The Cayenne EV is also the first Porsche to get the Optional Inductive Charging system that charges up to 11 kW. This wireless charging system requires only that the user park above the Floor plate for automatic charging.

    The Porsche Cayenne continues the family tradition of EVs with its unique Matrix LED headlights, Frameless doors, and contrasting elements that include a 3D look on the light strips for a modern distinct look. Porsche also has an Off-road package that can be added to give not only a unique look but improve on the approach and departure angles and robustness that off-road driving can demand.

    The Porsche Cayenne has a 0.25 drag coefficient. It is 2.16 inches longer than the ICE model and has a 5 inch longer wheelbase allowing for greater rear leg room and comfort over the ICE. The Cayenne EV has a Frunk with 3.17 cubic feet of room. Overall interior space from the base luggage capacity of 27.5 cubic feet with all seats up to a large 56 cubic feet with the back row seats folded down. This powertrain platform allows the Cayenne to have a 3.5-ton towing capacity.

    Porsche brings comfort and individuality to the Cayenne with a variety of options from the Panoramic Roof, variable lighting, Mood Modes, Panel heating, 13 standard colors, 9 wheel design choices, 12 interior combinations and so much more. OLED Dashboard

    The Cayenne has the largest display area in any Porsche; the Flow Display is a curved OLED panel that gives the driver a 14.25 driver display and another one for the digital controls / Navigation system. There is an optional 14.9 display for the front seat passenger. This is all complemented by an AR technology heads up display. The digital OLED display is complimented by traditional buttons and switches for heat, air conditioning, audio volume and more. The driver also gets an ergonomic hand rest to control all the digital and analogue elements of the auto.

    The electric Cayenne is available to order now with delivery starting in Q1 of 2026. See your dealer for full details and pricing.

     

    oldshurst442

    This better sell for Porsche because it will be lights out in Stuttgart. 

    US tariffs are messing up with their sales in the US.  EV sales have also stalled in China.  

    On top of that, some buyers of their real cars, the sports cars like the 911,  are frustrated with Porsche's exclusive sales tactics of their dealership network that force would be buyers of limited edition 911s to buy their CUVs and SUVs before being awarded to own a limited edition 911.    

    I guess I was wrong.  I said that nobody complains about Porsche's sales tactics that emulate Ferrari's tactics like they bitch about  Ferrari.

    Well...only auto journalists, youtubers and a handful of internet posers bitch about Ferrari.  These guys do not bitch about Porsche.  However, Ferrari owners comply with Ferrari's demands. It looks like Porsche would be owners are talking with their wallets.  

    Ferrari does not produce Ferraris by the boatload and THAT is why that tactic works. Porsche builds all the 911s they can sell making a 911 not that rare to begin with.  Ferraris are rare even though Ferrari sells more vehicles today than they EVER had.  Ferraris are more or less exclusive. 

    But I wonder, what will the US automobile market will look like when average americans wont be able to buy bread let alone 50 000 usd Porsches and Genesis vehicles?  

     

    ccap41
    12 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    On top of that, some buyers of their real cars, the sports cars like the 911,  are frustrated with Porsche's exclusive sales tactics of their dealership network that force would be buyers of limited edition 911s to buy their CUVs and SUVs before being awarded to own a limited edition 911.

    This sounds EXACTLY like what Rolex does with their watches. I hate it so much. 

    20 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    Genesis GV60 .... 👁️👄👁️

    IMG_5854.jpeg

    Neither one is very good looking, IMO. However, they do look surprisingly similar. 

    As for the Cayenne EV:

    I think the overall package really couldn't be much better with the available technology right now(for mass production vehicles). It's efficient. It's EXTREMELY quick. It has great range. It charges faster than any chargers can deliver right now. It really is a near-perfect package as of today

    smk4565
    13 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    But I wonder, what will the US automobile market will look like when average americans wont be able to buy bread let alone 50 000 usd Porsches and Genesis vehicles?  

     

    Hyunfias and Toyotas are $50k now.  The price of these cars is nuts.  I am surprised the Chevy Trax isn’t the #1 selling car.

    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    This sounds EXACTLY like what Rolex does with their watches. I hate it so much. 

    Yeah...Rolex too.  *sigh*

    I am not enraged by this kind of business model, though. I understand the reasons as to why some brands go for this.  If the marketing and the sales tactic itself is done correctly, it ensures that the brand is viewed as prestigious and in turn desirable and the limited object that is sold is  therefore rare and exclusive.  Which in turn makes more money than brain folk think they have an object that nobody can have and makes those that do not have it wish that they did have it which in turn creates a must obtain it before the other guy obtains it.   Ferrari has perfected this formula.  No matter what limited car they come out with next, anybody with some money and clout and obviously more money than brains will always feel like they need to own the next big thing Ferrari.  Ferrari has been doing this since forever.  Porsche and Rolex only figured this out recently.  They have some bugs to work out with their marketing though. Ferrari's marketing is unbelievably excellent in preserving the prestige it has created for itself. 

    The question of the the sales tactic itself?   

    Well... its a private club that the company wants to create for itself.  And that is all that it is.  The company wants to control who is to own their product. The company protects their image this way. At least in theory. It also protects the current club members ensuring that if they want to depart with their older classics, they will get top dollar for their purchase to buy the latest new desired product, instead of the top dollar money going to scalpers of you will... 

    This also prevents depreciation of the older product, increases desirability for the older product AND the newer product. It ensures that the older club members continuously buy newer more expensive product  ensuring the company have future sales of future newer products.   Creating desirability and creating new members to join that so called exclusive club.  

     

    Does this create brand loyalty?

    That is the hope. But it does create, if done correctly, brand desirability and prestige. 

    Drew Dowdell
    23 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    This sounds EXACTLY like what Rolex does with their watches. I hate it so much. 

    Neither one is very good looking, IMO. However, they do look surprisingly similar. 

    As for the Cayenne EV:

    I think the overall package really couldn't be much better with the available technology right now(for mass production vehicles). It's efficient. It's EXTREMELY quick. It has great range. It charges faster than any chargers can deliver right now. It really is a near-perfect package as of today

    Yeah, can’t really argue against the technology.  I think Porsche is stuck in a hard place with their styling. There’s not a lot they can do style wise without alienating their traditional buyers. If they do like what Jaguar did with the last XJ when they dropped the traditional styling, they’d piss everyone off. 

    G. David Felt
    On 11/25/2025 at 8:10 PM, oldshurst442 said:

    This better sell for Porsche because it will be lights out in Stuttgart. 

    US tariffs are messing up with their sales in the US.  EV sales have also stalled in China.  

    On top of that, some buyers of their real cars, the sports cars like the 911,  are frustrated with Porsche's exclusive sales tactics of their dealership network that force would be buyers of limited edition 911s to buy their CUVs and SUVs before being awarded to own a limited edition 911.    

    I guess I was wrong.  I said that nobody complains about Porsche's sales tactics that emulate Ferrari's tactics like they bitch about  Ferrari.

    Well...only auto journalists, youtubers and a handful of internet posers bitch about Ferrari.  These guys do not bitch about Porsche.  However, Ferrari owners comply with Ferrari's demands. It looks like Porsche would be owners are talking with their wallets.  

    Ferrari does not produce Ferraris by the boatload and THAT is why that tactic works. Porsche builds all the 911s they can sell making a 911 not that rare to begin with.  Ferraris are rare even though Ferrari sells more vehicles today than they EVER had.  Ferraris are more or less exclusive. 

    But I wonder, what will the US automobile market will look like when average americans wont be able to buy bread let alone 50 000 usd Porsches and Genesis vehicles?  

     

    They will come to Canada where autos are cheaper such as the new Honda Prelude that is $7,000 cheaper in Canada than the U.S. due to Idiot47 Tariffs that are hurting so many Americans and have only brought in less than $150 billion such that it cannot even pay the interest on our debt but hurts everyone but the 1%. No, it has not brought in the Trillions Dirty Dumb Donald says it has, and no one will see a $2,000 tariff refund check.

    18 hours ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Yeah...Rolex too.  *sigh*

    I am not enraged by this kind of business model, though. I understand the reasons as to why some brands go for this.  If the marketing and the sales tactic itself is done correctly, it ensures that the brand is viewed as prestigious and in turn desirable and the limited object that is sold is  therefore rare and exclusive.  Which in turn makes more money than brain folk think they have an object that nobody can have and makes those that do not have it wish that they did have it which in turn creates a must obtain it before the other guy obtains it.   Ferrari has perfected this formula.  No matter what limited car they come out with next, anybody with some money and clout and obviously more money than brains will always feel like they need to own the next big thing Ferrari.  Ferrari has been doing this since forever.  Porsche and Rolex only figured this out recently.  They have some bugs to work out with their marketing though. Ferrari's marketing is unbelievably excellent in preserving the prestige it has created for itself. 

    The question of the the sales tactic itself?   

    Well... its a private club that the company wants to create for itself.  And that is all that it is.  The company wants to control who is to own their product. The company protects their image this way. At least in theory. It also protects the current club members ensuring that if they want to depart with their older classics, they will get top dollar for their purchase to buy the latest new desired product, instead of the top dollar money going to scalpers of you will... 

    This also prevents depreciation of the older product, increases desirability for the older product AND the newer product. It ensures that the older club members continuously buy newer more expensive product  ensuring the company have future sales of future newer products.   Creating desirability and creating new members to join that so called exclusive club.  

     

    Does this create brand loyalty?

    That is the hope. But it does create, if done correctly, brand desirability and prestige. 

    Rolex, Ferrari, etc. all these that do elite stuff do not care about the masses, only the 1%, as such why even bother buying their mass-produced products when they do not give everyone a fair chance at the limited-edition stuff.

    Yet with all the bitching about various things with Porsche, one has to agree that they are pushing the edge of tech as @ccap41 pointed out. Top of the fast recharge list, plus wireless charging which is a game changer.

    ccap41
    21 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Top of the fast recharge list, plus wireless charging which is a game changer.

    Oh yeah, I forgot to even mention the wireless charging! That is also a game changer. It eliminates yet another thing people are afraid to change, plugging in. Yes, i realize it is EXTREMELY easy to do, but the anti-EV people love to point out "I don't want to have to plug in every night". It's just another thing to check off the list. 

    oldshurst442
    On 11/27/2025 at 12:23 PM, G. David Felt said:

    Rolex, Ferrari, etc. all these that do elite stuff do not care about the masses, only the 1%

    Yes.

    Ferrari was always a company selling towards the top tier rich.  I am not sure about Porsche's marketing after 1945, but I do know that Porsche wanted to go up market, really up market,  to sell to the rich in the late 1990s. 
     

    Rolex watches were always expensive.  But not always being a  chic jewellery accessory.  Rolex watches were expensive time pieces because they were highly precise time pieces meant for professions that required time pieces that were precise in time telling. Also, Rolexes were also engineered to be tough and not break in those job environments. Therefore the high price tags of them were because the high standard of engineering that went into them.  The value of the brand went up because of the people that bought them praised them. It was after the quartz movement of the 1960s and 1970s that Rolex needed to re-invent themselves as battery powered watches were MORE precise ate their lunch. So...like many other "swiss" automatic watch makers launched their new image as luxury time pieces. It was easy for Rolex to do as Rolex was coveted as a great engineered watch to begin with.  

    On 11/27/2025 at 12:23 PM, G. David Felt said:

    as such why even bother buying their mass-produced products when they do not give everyone a fair chance at the limited-edition stuff.

    Like I said...its a boys club that they want to be known as and bought by (rich) people that have bought into that boys club mentality. 

    It aint for you or for @ccap41.   Even if you or @ccap41 had the money, its obvious that you guys have not fallen for this marketing gimmick. 

    Its barely for me either. 

    1. I cant afford Ferraris, Porsches or Rolexes.

    2. I do not want to be in a Porsche Boys club.  I like Porsches and all, but Im not in their camp.  Not because of the boys club marketing schemes. Its just that I am not a rabid Porsche guy fanatic. 

    3. If I had 1% money, I am not sure Id be a Ferrari guy either.  After deep thought, I am more of a Ferrari guy than I am a Porsche guy.  But maybe not enough for me to fall for this kind of sales scheme either.

    4.  Rolex...   I do like a Rolex.  But I am not one to boast about what kind of time piece Im wearing. So...nix me on that club as well.

    5. It looks like I am aligned with you and @ccap41's take on this, but with me, I shrug it off.  I see why the companies want to go down this road. And I see why there are some people...rich people...that do not mind giving their monies away to these companies. And at the end of the day, its what makes them happy and superior to the rest of us as we do not have the time or money or will to buy into any of this. And kudos for them for buying into that lifestyle. 

     

    At the end of the day, whether we are talking about Ferrari or Porsche or Rolex, some of their product, past and present, have been REALLY REALLY EXCELLENT product. Whether we are talking about looks and style or engineering and technology, all 3 have styled and engineered awesomeness.  We could talk about their products that were failures, but wouldnt that signal some sort of sour grapes analogy on our part?

    Its a company's right to mold their brand image as they wish.   Whether we agree to it as individuals is irrelevant. What is relevant though is how collectively we ALL feel about it.  In Ferraris case its a huge success. Porsche and Rolex have to work on it just a tad more. But I feels its successful.  If there is a downfall for Porsche, I think it has more to do with their decisions to being a sports car maker ALONGSIDE being a (rich) family grocery getter/soccer mom SUV maker.  The failure of having two opposing identities is killing Porsche.  And it is a double edged sword.  On the one hand, if not for the SUVs, Porsche would have been gone by the early 2000s.  The inevitable was prolonged? 

    Rolex...

    Too many boutique time piece makers have propped up in the last 15 years that took their place in some areas of the really expensive realm.  Quartz time pieces keep on being a nuisance to them. This time around its the fashion watch trend. The name brand watch sellers like Michael Korrs and Hugo Boss and even Porsche that have taken some of Rolexes market share.  The advent of smart watches also hurts them.  So they decided to change it up in the sales realm.  Are there enough Rolex worshippers out there that will buy cheaper Rolexes or older models just to get that one highly anticipated limited edition time piece?

    Well...although watches are strictly fashion devices today, there are more than enough fashionable time pieces around for people to by-pass Rolex fandom.  Some have their own unique look to them and are sought after and some just emulate Rolex but watch brand snobs are too few today so Rolex has a steep hill to climb because most people that wear watches dont give a shyte what kind of watch you wear.  Unlike cars, car snobbery actually still exits...  Hence why Ferrari is still king of the douchiness and going on strong. Stronger than ever Id say.  

     

