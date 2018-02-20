Nine years ago, Porsche introduced its first diesel-powered model, the Cayenne SUV. This was followed by diesel variants of the Panamera and Macan. But Porsche has now ended production of all diesel models.

According to Autocar, Porsche has ended sales of the Macan S Diesel and Panamera 4S Diesel. A Porsche spokesman said the move mirrors the “cultural shift” of the brand's customers. The spokesman also mentioned, “another software update” for the diesel engines that are part of “ongoing consultation with the authorities”, likely hinting at regulatory issues concerning the future of these engines.

The removal of diesel is no great loss to Porsche as a source tells Autocar the fuel only made up 15% of automaker’s total worldwide sales. Porsche's focus will now be on hybrids and the upcoming Mission E electric vehicle.

