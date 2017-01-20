Porsche To Show Panamera Shooting Brake At Geneva, Begin Sales In 2017 For Europe

We have known since last year that Porsche has been working on a Panamera shooting brake (wagon). Now we have an idea of when it will show up. Speaking with Car Magazine, Dr Stefan Utsch, director of sales and marketing for the Panamera revealed that the shooting brake will debut at the Geneva Motor Show in March and sales will kick off later in the year for Europe.

We're expecting to see something similar to the Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo shown at the 2012 Paris Motor Show - the roofline extended a bit and larger tailgate.

One item up in the air is whether or not the Panamera shooting brake will come to the U.S.

"We have to have some patience for [the wagon] to arrive in the U.S. But we are confident that this car will be well received here, despite the fact that this country doesn't really like hatchbacks or wagons," said Porsche's U.S. chief, Klaus Zellmer last year to Automotive News.

That could mean we might see the Panamera shooting brake as early as 2018.

Source: Car Magazine