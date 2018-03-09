Upcoming 911 Plug-In Hybrid Could Be the Most Powerful 911 Yet

The next-generation Porsche 911 will offer a plug-in hybrid variant and comments made the CEO hint it could be the most powerful 911 ever.

“The 911 plug-in must be a very strong performing car. It will be the most powerful 911 we’ve ever had; 700bhp might be possible," Porsche CEO Oliver Blume told Autocar.

It should be noted that Porsche already has a 911 that produces 700 horsepower, the GT2 RS. To pull this off, the plug-in hybrid needs a powerful electric motor. Luckily, they have one in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid which produces 134 horsepower. The gas engine would likely be a turbocharged flat-six. Blume says there would be a button that provides "the electric punch".

The 911 plug-in would draw on knowledge from the 918 Spyder and Panamera hybrids, but also come with its own set of technologies.

The plug-in variant is expected to launch “a couple years” after the new 911. Considering the next-generation 992 will be debuting at the Paris Motor Show later this year, expect to see it either 2020 or 2021.

Source: Autocar