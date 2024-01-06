Ram's 16-Year-Old 1500 Classic Truck Continues Into 2024

Look back to the year 2008. Fuel prices are at the point where customers are flocking to smaller and more economical cars. The automotive and financial worlds are in crisis. January 2008, Dodge debuted their new Ram 1500 at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan. That truck is still on sale and is now 16 years old.

That fourth-generation truck, which was still a Dodge, is still available for sale. Ram doesn't have a configuration set up yet. There are two trim levels for the Ram 1500 Classic. A work-friendly Tradesman trim and a more robust Warlock trim. Tradesman 1500 Classics offers buyers a single-cab/lob box layout, along with Quad and Crew Cab configurations. The Warlock trim can be had in a Quad or Crew cab.

That can be some changes to the 2024 Ram 1500 Classic, but they're probably minor since this is a 16-year-old platform. Standard for both trim levels is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. An optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic.



An older 7.0-inch touchscreen is in the center stack with a more analog cabin. There's a plethora of buttons and knobs where newer trucks use capacitive buttons or the touchscreens. Pricing should be similar to the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic. The Tradesman starts at $34,340 for a Regular Cab eight-inch box and rear-wheel-drive. The 1500 Classic costs about $6,000 less than the regular 1500. Old tech and a reliable Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500 Classic is a good choice for local government officials, the military, and contractors.

