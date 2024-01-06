Jump to content
Get the Cheers & Gears App! ×
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    Ram's 16-Year-Old 1500 Classic Truck Continues Into 2024

      Two trim levels and two engines are offered.

    Look back to the year 2008. Fuel prices are at the point where customers are flocking to smaller and more economical cars. The automotive and financial worlds are in crisis.  January 2008, Dodge debuted their new Ram 1500 at the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan.  That truck is still on sale and is now 16 years old.

    That fourth-generation truck, which was still a Dodge, is still available for sale. Ram doesn't have a configuration set up yet. There are two trim levels for the Ram 1500 Classic. A work-friendly Tradesman trim and a more robust Warlock trim. Tradesman 1500 Classics offers buyers a single-cab/lob box layout, along with Quad and Crew Cab configurations. The Warlock trim can be had in a Quad or Crew cab. 

    That can be some changes to the 2024 Ram 1500 Classic, but they're probably minor since this is a 16-year-old platform. Standard for both trim levels is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with 305 horsepower and 269 lb-ft. An optional 5.7-liter Hemi V8 produces 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft. Both engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic. 


    An older 7.0-inch touchscreen is in the center stack with a more analog cabin. There's a plethora of buttons and knobs where newer trucks use capacitive buttons or the touchscreens. Pricing should be similar to the 2023 Ram 1500 Classic. The Tradesman starts at $34,340 for a Regular Cab eight-inch box and rear-wheel-drive. The 1500 Classic costs about $6,000 less than the regular 1500. Old tech and a reliable Hemi V8 in the Ram 1500 Classic is a good choice for local government officials, the military, and contractors. 
     

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    There are no comments to display.



    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • Latest News

    Pricing and Specs are Released for the 2025 RAM 1500

    Ram 1500s are getting many changes for the 2025 model year. Pricing for the base model is up by $855 compared to last year. A basic Tradesman with the 3.6-liter V6 starts at $42,270. The bigger news includes a fully loaded-trim level called Tungsten and an optional twin-turbo inline-six engine replacing the V8. Carried over into the 2025 is Ram's 3.6-liter V6 with a 48-volt eTorque hybrid system. You'll find this in the Tradesman, HFE, Lone Star, and Big Bend trim levels. The new  "Hurrican

    Ram Trucks

    Since 2020, More Than Half of New Vehicle Launches Have Been Delayed

    Automakers have been struggling since 2020 to launch their new vehicles on time. Shifts to creating electric vehicles and the COVID-19 pandemic created large supply chain issues. These issues have increased delays for new vehicles to be launched.  PwC Consulting discovered in a report that 34% of vehicle launches 2023 had production delays. An additional 21% of delays were "due to other factors". PwC did a calculation of production delays with issues such as quality standards, supply chain

    Automotive Industry

    Cummins Agrees to Settle Claims of Emissions Tests Cheating

    Cummins Inc., the manufacturer of diesel engines, has reached an agreement with the United States and the State of California. The $1.675 billion settlement would be the largest penalty for Clean Air Act Violations. Hundreds of thousands of engines were found with an emission-cheating defeat device. There were 630,000 defeat devices from 2013 to 2019 RAM 2500 and 3500 trucks.  The Clean Air Act requires automakers and engine manufacturers to comply with emission limits. Defeat devices can b

    Automotive Industry


×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we notice you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search