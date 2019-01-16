Ram's New Heavy Duty Truck Could Be Delayed

We noticed there was something missing in the press release of the 2019 Ram 2500 and 3500 HD trucks, a launch date. Sitting on the media room on Monday, both Drew and I found it a bit odd there was no mention of a launch window. Most automakers give a possible idea of when their upcoming vehicle will launch, but nothing from Ram Trucks. We may have the answer as to why.

Bloomberg is reporting that the Ram 3500 HD is awaiting emissions certification from the EPA to be approved before it can go on sale. One problem; the U.S. government is currently shut down and leaves the 3500 HD certification, along with other vehicles in limbo.

“I am concerned, very concerned, because if it continues, it will have an impact on the launch. The earlier that it can be resolved, clearly the better, and obviously I’m not the only person saying that,” said FCA CEO Mike Manley.

Ram has been riding an impressive sales momentum throughout 2018 and outsold the Chevrolet Silverado in fourth quarter sales to place behind the Ford F-Series. This pain inflicted by the shutdown could hurt Ram in terms of 2019 sales.

Source: Bloomberg