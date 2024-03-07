Jump to content
    Rivian Surprises Crowd with Rivian R3 and R3X

      Rivian enthusiasts were disappointed there wasn't a truck version of the R2 coming, but Rivian had a surprise up their sleeve with the smaller R3 and R3X

    In a surprise move at the 2026 Rivian R2 reveal today, Rivian also unveiled another smaller crossover, the Rivian R3 and R3X. 

    Based on the same platform as the Rivian R2, the smaller R3 will be even less expensive than the $45,000 R2, but we don't have an exact price yet. Like the R2, it will have two battery sizes and be capable of ranges over 300 miles with acceleration to 60 under three seconds.  The R3 will be available in single-, dual-, and tri-motor configurations.

    The R3 has a 5-inch shorter wheelbase than the R2 and strays away from the boxy SUV character of other Rivians, reminding this author more of a lifted 1981 Volkswagen Rabbit in the side profile.  Despite its smaller size, the R3 keeps many of the features of the R2, including a large frunk, front and rear seats that fold flat, and a rear glass that opens independently of the hatch to allow carrying larger items.

    Aiming for a more performance-oriented image, Rivian also introduced the R3X, a tri-motor variant that features wider tires and more ground clearance.

    The Rivian R3 will be built at Rivian's new factory in Georgia, which is not yet online. We will have to wait until closer to launch to find out when you can buy one or how much it will cost.

     

    surreal1272

    I honestly dig the look and this will be a far more important car for Rivian than the R2 just because of the potential price point alone (assuming, again, a reasonable price point can be had here). Like a few others have said though, no Apple CarPlay or Android Auto would be a deal killer for me. 

Change privacy settings