Rivian Reveals the Smaller R2 To Widen Their Reach

Expanding its offerings today, Rivian unveiled the Rivian R2, expected to go on sale in early 2026. This new model rides on a new platform and is smaller than its big brother, the Rivian R1, by nearly 15 inches in length and 12 inches in height. The first question and second questions on people's minds when revealing a new electric vehicle are cost and range. In this, the Rivian R2 will come to market with an expected $45,000 base price and an EV range of 300 - 320 miles, depending on the configuration. Rivian is expected to enable Tesla Supercharger access in the next few weeks, more than doubling the number of charging plugs available to Rivian drivers, and the R2 will ship with the Tesla-designed NACS port natively.

While this is a new platform, Rivian was careful to keep the details familial. The R2 will be built, at least initially, at Rivian's Normal, Illinois plant to enable a faster ramp-up for 2026, though production could move to Rivian's new plant in Georgia once that comes online. Unlike the R1, which is available in dual- or quad-motor configurations, the R2 will be available as a single-motor rear-wheel drive, a dual-motor all-wheel drive, and a tri-motor all-wheel drive. In top spec, the R2 is capable of sprinting to 60 in under 3 seconds. Every version of the R2 will have at least 300 miles of range. Exact charging speeds haven't been released, but Rivian claims charging from 10-percent to 80-percent will take less than 30 minutes on a DC-Fast Charger.

The R2 gets some neat features not on the Rivian R1. One of the main bits of feedback Rivian received about the R1 was over the lack of a glovebox, and Rivian overcompensated in the R2, with not one, but two gloveboxes. The rear window can lower into the hatch like in a Toyota 4-Runner and the rear C-panel windows pop out for additional ventilation. All four seats, yes, including the driver's seat, fold flat to allow for an in-vehicle camping experience.

Keeping with their adventure theme, the R2 has some off-road credible specs with 9.8 inches of ground clearance, 32-inch tires, a 25-degree approach angle, and 27-degrees of departure angle.

Rivian also had a "... and one more thing" moment and unveiled the Rivian R3, an even smaller crossover based on the R2. Be sure to check out the Rivian R3 story also.

Reservations for the Rivian R2 are open now at Rivian.com