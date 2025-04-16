2026 Subaru Outback Transitions from Wagon to SUV

For the first time since... forever, Subaru is now without a wagon. The Outback has been one of Subaru's legendary vehicles since it became a trim line on the Subaru Legacy Wagon in 1994 and a model in its own right in 1999. Sales of wagons have dwindled in recent years, and with the demise of the Subaru Legacy sedan last year, there was no longer a platform for Subaru to base a wagon on. However, the Outback name has tremendous brand cache, and Subaru is looking to build on that with a new Subaru Outback SUV. Wagon lovers, all three of them, will lament, but the march of progress never stops.

For 2026, the Outback Wilderness trim focuses on performance both on and off road. Powered by a 2.4-liter turbocharged boxer producing 260 horsepower and a stout 277 lb-ft of torque, the Outback Wilderness promises to maintain that boxer grunt that Subaru enthusiasts crave. Power is routed through a CVT with 8-speed manual mode to Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel drive system with X-Mode. The X-MODE Dual Mode System with Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud modes adds confidence for Outback Wilderness drivers. Compared with the standard Outback, the all-wheel drive system is revised to allow the center differential to lock faster, thereby reducing wheelspin in low-traction situations.

The 2026 Subaru Outback Wilderness also offers enhanced approach, departure, and breakover angles, compared to the rest of the 2026 Outback lineup. The approach angle has been extended to 20 degrees compared to 18 degrees; ramp breakover moves up to 21.2 degrees compared to 19.4 degrees; and the departure angle increases to 22.5 degrees compared to 21.4 degrees.

Out of the Wilderness

Those opting for a more city-appropriate Outback will find a welcome home in the non-Wilderness model. Available in Premium, Limited, Touring, Limited XT, Touring XT, and Wilderness trim levels when it goes on sale in late 2025, non-Wilderness trims come standard with a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter 4-cylinder boxer engine producing 180 horsepower and 178 lb-ft of torque and feeding the standard Symmetrical All-Wheel drive through Subaru's standard CVT. Steering on all Outback models uses components from Subaru's WRX, providing a more direct feel and feedback.

The 2026 Subaru Outback also comes standard with a 12.3-inch full digital instrument cluster with selectable views, including a new Calm Mode to minimize driver distraction for a more relaxing journey. A traditional, Normal Mode view displays gauges and information, while a map-focused mode offers destination assistance via the available onboard, cloud-based navigation system. When paired with a smartphone, a separate view projects turn-by-turn navigation from apps such as Apple Maps, and an EyeSight-focused Mode displays a large, easy-to-read view of the road ahead, including surrounding vehicles.

The all-new 2026 Subaru Outback brings along more space for passengers and cargo than any previous Outback, ensuring driver and passengers arrive prepared for their next adventure. In addition to innovative cargo solutions, the new Outback offers more space, more comfort, and smarter designs for its passengers.

Thanks to a 2-inch taller roofline and an all-new design, the Outback offers 34.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity, larger by 2 cubic feet than its predecessor. The cargo area is also 2 inches taller, while the load floor width spans 43.3 inches, wider than its competitors. Flexible and durable interior utility hooks offer tie down points for gear and can be used in the liftgate to hold items such as lanterns or wet gear, up to 6 pounds.

Front and rear passengers get more headroom in the new Outback, and new low-fatigue seats mounted directly onto the chassis improve long-distance comfort and reduce head movement on longer drives. Lateral sway in the new Outback has been reduced by 42% compared to its predecessor, and an adjustable driver’s seat cushion helps to support legs for longer journeys.

Inside the cabin, the new Subaru Outback is quieter and more refined thanks to sound-absorbing materials used in the roof and headliner. Wind noise has been reduced by 10% thanks to aerodynamic elements in the body sides and roof rails.

More information, detailed specifications, and pricing information will be available closer to launch in late 2025.