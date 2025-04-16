2026 Subaru Solterra Gets Important Upgrades

New York - Subaru released the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra this morning with significant upgrades to better serve EV buyers.

The 2026 Solterra brings Subaru's first pure EV model up to popular specs. A 25-percent increase in range bring the expected range up to 285 miles in optimal conditions. Starting with this model year, the Solterra will adopt the NACS port, enabling charging at an additional 15,000 locations, including select Tesla Superchargers across North America. Charge speed has also increased, and when using pre-conditioning, the 2026 Solterra can accept power at a rate of up to 150kw, allowing for charging from 10-percent to 80-percent in roughly 35 minutes.

The front and rear motors are managed with a new controller, enabling more flexible power power transfer. In base form, the front and rear motors combine to make 233 horsepower. For the first time, the Solterra will be offered in a higher-performance XT version with 338 horsepower, enough to propel the Solterra XT form 0-60 in less than 5 seconds.

All Solterras are equipped with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with X-Mode for more off-road situations. Subaru made refinements to the suspension and drive system to predict movement and adjust power accordingly for a smoother and more predicable ride.

Inside, an all-new infotainment system features a 14-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Dual wirelss phone chargers are standard up front with high-powered USB-C chargers for rear passengers.

The front of the new 2026 Solterra debuts an all-new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a new rear badge, rear gate garnish, and spoiler bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence and improve aerodynamic performance.

Pricing and detailed specifications for the 2026 Subaru Solterra will be available when it goes on sale later this year.