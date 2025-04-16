Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    2026 Subaru Solterra Gets Important Upgrades

      Now with more range, power, faster charging, and an NACS port, the Solterra offers more as an EV.

    2026 Subaru Solterra SideNew York - Subaru released the updated 2026 Subaru Solterra this morning with significant upgrades to better serve EV buyers.

    The 2026 Solterra brings Subaru's first pure EV model up to popular specs. A 25-percent increase in range bring the expected range up to 285 miles in optimal conditions. Starting with this model year, the Solterra will adopt the NACS port, enabling charging at an additional 15,000 locations, including select Tesla Superchargers across North America. Charge speed has also increased, and when using pre-conditioning, the 2026 Solterra can accept power at a rate of up to 150kw, allowing for charging from 10-percent to 80-percent in roughly 35 minutes.

    2026 Subaru Solterra DashboardThe front and rear motors are managed with a new controller, enabling more flexible power power transfer. In base form, the front and rear motors combine to make 233 horsepower. For the first time, the Solterra will be offered in a higher-performance XT version with 338 horsepower, enough to propel the Solterra XT form 0-60 in less than 5 seconds. 

    All Solterras are equipped with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system with X-Mode for more off-road situations. Subaru made refinements to the suspension and drive system to predict movement and adjust power accordingly for a smoother and more predicable ride.

    Inside, an all-new infotainment system features a 14-inch screen with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Dual wirelss phone chargers are standard up front with high-powered USB-C chargers for rear passengers. 

    2026 Subaru Solterra-01.jpgThe front of the new 2026 Solterra debuts an all-new Subaru EV lighting signature with a six-star illuminated logo, redesigned headlamps, a new front bumper design, and newly designed 20- and 18-inch wheels. Around the back, a new rear badge, rear gate garnish, and spoiler bring a distinctive nighttime lighting presence and improve aerodynamic performance.

    Pricing and detailed specifications for the 2026 Subaru Solterra will be available when it goes on sale later this year.

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    Very cool to see a design that does not just show it to be a badge copy of Toyota. Be interesting to see what folks think of this new style of Nose. 2025 first and the newly anounced 2026 model.

    At least with the charge port on the front Passenger fender now rather than the Drivers side, it will make it easy to pull into a Tesla Charging spot and reach with their shorter charge cables.

    2024 Subaru Solterra Sales in Ann Arbor, MI

    2026_Subaru_Solterra__5_.jpg

    G. David Felt
    30 minutes ago, surreal1272 said:

    That face is "ugh" but the rest of it is much improved, in terms of battery range and charging speeds. Not the fastest out there but certainly faster than the current Solterra.

    It is interesting to see how the picture angle can change the look. Head on, your right ugly, but from an angle much better as I posted current year versus new year models. I like the new better than the old without all that awful black plastic.

    Drew Dowdell

    I think the face is fine for the Subaru faithful. It won't move the needle for non-Subi people. The hardware though is compelling if the price holds steady, it's already one of the cheapest EVs on the market, so they have room for modest increases in price without bumping into competition.

    @G. David Felt and @smk4565 - I added the photo gallery to the article.

    • Thanks 1
    smk4565

    The 2026 Solterra, now with more Camry front end styling!  

    It looks better since the original looked terrible, this gets them to average looking.  I doubt 338 hp yields a sub 5 second 0-60 run, maybe mid 5's.  They at least got the range fixed, so if the price is the same as before, it gets it more competitive with the Equinox and iD4.

