When the next-generation Subaru WRX STI arrives sometime in 2020 or so, it will not have the turbocharged 2.5L boxer-four engine. Speaking with Dutch automotive site AutoRAI, Subaru Europe's General Manager of sales and marketing manager David Dello Stritto said the current engine would not be able to meet upcoming emission standards.

"CO2 emissions are becoming increasingly important and the current 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo boxer engine simply can not continue to be used in the future. We do not say goodbye to the WRX STI, the car belongs to Subaru, but there will be a period where we will temporarily not run WRX STI," explained Dello Stritto.

We've previously heard that Subaru is considering using a hybrid power for the next WRX and WRX STI. When asked by AutoRAI about this, Dello Stritto said it was "something we have to investigate."

"Subaru is awaiting what the market developments are, and sets the concept for that."

Source: AutoRAI