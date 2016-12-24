Next Subaru WRX Isn't Arriving Till 2020

The Subaru Impreza is beginning to hit dealers and that is causing everyone to wonder when the next WRX and STI are coming.

Motoring spoke with a senior Subaru engineer who revealed that the next-generation WRX/STI will not arrive till 2020.

“The WRX will have a facelift soon, not a full model cycle, because the new model just launched in 2015,” said the engineer.

“The full model cycle will be about four or five years, and that’s when you’ll see a full model. We would love to have the WRX on the new platform, because the car would be a lot better … but the 2018 will be a facelift only.”

Rumor has it that the next WRX will adopt some sort of hybrid powertrain that will increase power and reduce emissions.

Source: Motoring

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers and Gears