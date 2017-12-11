Subaru's First EV To Arrive In 2020

When Subaru launched their new modular global platform in the Impreza, they said the platform was designed to accept different powertrains such as hybrid and electric. According to a report from Autocar, Subaru's first electric model is just around the corner.

Subaru's chief designer, Mamoru Ishii told the outlet that the electric vehicle would be a variant of one of their current models and will launch in 2020.

“Subaru cars are designed to support people’s lifestyles, so it should not be a case of designing the car for the powertrain. If customers want change we’ll respond - our cars are about customers loving using them how they are designed - but we are not going to change our design focus just to highlight a new way of powering the car,” said Ishii.

Ishii declined to say how far Subaru is in development of the EV, but sources tell Autocar that crash tests have started to determine if the battery location is safe.

If we were to guess what model Subaru is using for their electric vehicle, the Impreza seems like a safe bet.

Source: Autocar