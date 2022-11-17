2023 Toyota Prius is a Hybrid Reborn in Standard and Prime Models

Toyota Motor Corp has teased this year an all-new Prius for 2023. Some have wondered including this writer if it would be an EV rather than a Hybrid. The night of November 16th, 2022, we got our answer. Toyota is keeping the Prius name in Hybrid format only. Welcome to Toyota's Hybrid Reborn. Toyota wants the Prius name to carry on Toyota's commitment to Carbon Neutrality and gave the following bullet points about this all-new ride. All-New Sporty Exterior Styling with Flowing, One-Motion Silhouette Most fuel-efficient Prius ever with up to Manufacturer-Estimated 57 Combined MPG Fifth Gen Hybrid Powertrain with up to 196 horsepower 22 years ago, Toyota rolled out a quirky high-tech sedan to U.S. dealerships that has forever changed the automotive industry. Prius is Latin for "To Go Before" and with this name, the 2001 Prius became the first global mass-produced hybrid car. Tonight, Toyota revealed the all-new 2023 Prius and Prius Prime on the eve of the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show at the LA Convention Center. Prius has sold over 5 million units in North America and over 20 million Globally. Prius kicks off the 2023 model year with a manufacturer estimated 57 MPG combined fuel economy rating for the LE FWD model. The 2023 Prius will come in the available LE, XLE and Limited models. This Prius is built on the second-generation TNGA-C platform, offering a low center of gravity with reduced weight and increased rigidity in comparison to the previous generation. This wider stance, lower center of gravity with lower driving position gives a nimble, yet comfortable ride. The all-new Prius is a modern style, progressive and understated from the outside to the inside. The piercing silhouette has a level of airflow and a more athletic look over the last generation. The roofline is 2 inches lower with a 1-inch wider stance. Larger wheels are available on the XLE and Limited for an eye-catching sporty look that gives the driver an added performance and handling boost according to Toyota. The battery pack has been relocated to the center of the car giving enhanced luggage capacity while being the optimized placement for the low center of gravity. The new hybrid powertrain enhances both fuel economy and driving performance with increases to both engine and battery output. Acceleration feel and vehicle handling have been enhanced, providing a drive feel and accelerator response that has been unique to EVs yet in a hybrid package. The 5th generation hybrid powertrain coupled with a larger 2.0L engine and an all-new lithium-ion battery continues to deliver on the desire for ultimate fuel efficiency and performance. AWD models get an Electric On-Demand AWD system that has been adopted which uses a motor to drive the rear wheels, enabling stable driving performance when starting off on slippery roads or driving on them. The new lithium-ion battery pack offers 15% increase in comparison to the last generation model. Engaging acceleration is how Toyota coined the FWD models with a 0-60 time of 7.2 seconds, which is a 28% improvement over the outgoing FWD model that had a 9.8 second 0 to 60 time. Colors will be available as Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Black, Supersonic Red or Reservoir Blue. The AWD models get a 0-60 time of 7.0 seconds, and the Prius offers three driving modes, Normal, ECO and Sport mode. All three of the drive models are tuned to deliver the ultimate drive force based on the drive mode one selects. ECO - Drive force increase in response to accelerator operation is suppressed slightly to enable finer accelerator control and enhance the fuel economy. SPORT - This power mode allows the drive force in the low to mid accelerator opening to increase throttle responsiveness Toyota gave the following details per trim level. LE grade Standard Features 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers 8-inch audio multimedia touchscreen 6 USB-c ports Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) SofTex leather steering wheel Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Optional features Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) XLE Grade LE Standard Features+ 19-inch alloy wheels 8-inch audio multimedia touchscreen Digital Rear-View Mirror & Home Link Two additional cup holders for rear seat passengers Driver and front passenger heated seats 8-way power driver’s seat SofTex seats Rain sensing wipers Smart Key Qi wireless charger Direct light illumination Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) Optional Features 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen Fixed glass roof Digital Key Limited Grade XLE Standard Features+ 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen JBL® Premium Audio System with 8 speakers Fixed glass roof Heated steering wheel Driver and front passenger heated and ventilated Seats 8-way power driver’s seat with driver memory Digital Key Power back door Optional Features Advanced Park Digital Rearview Mirror Heated rear seats Panoramic View Monitor Technology is a big part of the all-new 2023 Toyota Prius. This hybrid is equipped with an available 12.3-inch Toyota Audio Multimedia system designed and engineered by Toyota's Texas-based Connected Technologies team. This system will offer a wide range of enhanced connectivity and convenience features, including OTA updates. This intuitive touch and voice-controlled system uses Intelligent Assist with Cloud Navigation and Destination Assist just by saying "Hey Toyota" to awaken the voice command system. This new Toyota Audio Multimedia system uses dual Bluetooth phone connectivity, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. Prius also has available Wi-Fi Connect and comes with the first month free of 4G connectivity for up to five devices turning your Prius into an AT&T Hotspot. HD Radio, USB Data, and SiriusXM Platinum are all included in this multimedia system. Wi-Fi Connect enables the ability to use Apple and Amazon Music subscriptions onboard. For those wanting to have enhanced audio, an upgraded JBL Premium Audio system with eight speakers allowing any music genre to sound its best. Toyota has ensured that all the charging needs are handled by including six USB-C type ports. Safety and convenience features are aplenty for the 2023 Prius as you have Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) standard on all trim levels. A Panoramic 360-degree view monitor, hands-free parallel parking and backing into a parking space is available on the Limited model. Safety is front and center for the 2023 Prius with a slew of standard features. TSS 3.0 Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control Lane Tracing Assist Road Sign Assist Automatic High Beams Proactive Driving Assist The Toyota Safety Sense feature from the prior generation Prius has been enhanced for TSS 3.0: The Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection has enhanced detection capabilities thanks to new system sensors. It receives enhanced intersection support with improved detection capability in certain circumstances. It also adds the capability to detect motorcyclists, in addition to bicyclists and pedestrians. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist has enhanced lane recognition that includes detection of certain 3D objects, like guardrails, that may be used to help define the lane. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control adds a fourth following distance setting, from the previously available three. Enhanced vehicle detection allows for the ability to detect more than one preceding vehicle, as well as vehicles in adjacent lanes. This helps the system to provide smoother, more natural speed adjustments, especially when the driver changes lanes. Like Lane Departure Alert, lane recognition is enhanced for Lane Tracing Assist. This system now also helps provide more space between vehicles being passed in adjacent lanes. It works by offsetting the vehicles’ driving path with minor steering adjustments while keeping the vehicle within its lane. An Emergency Driving Stop System has been added to Lane Tracing Assist. It’s designed to monitor the driver’s inputs, such as steering operation, to determine if they’re inattentive or non-responsive, such as during a medical emergency. This feature can bring the vehicle to a stop if the driver doesn’t respond to alerts to take control. Road Sign Assist gets expanded sign detection capabilities that now include certain intersection signs and warning signs, like pedestrian crossings. Prius Prime was introduced as "Poised for Performance" All-New Sporty Exterior Styling with Flowing, One-Motion Silhouette Over 50% Increase in Zero Emission Driving Range from Prior Generation Model (37 miles) All New Standard Traffic Jam Assist This 2023 Prius Prime will continue the "beyond zero" drive of plug-in hybrids. Pricing and on-sale date will be released in the first-half of 2023. Prius Prime will come focused on Sporty with an eye on efficiency yet with attitude according to Toyota. Prius Prime will have a new sport lineup of SE, XSE and XSE Premium. Performance will from a 100HP increase to 220hp with a 0-60 time of 6.6 seconds. The color lineup will be as follows, Wind Chill Pearl, Cutting Edge, Guardian Gray, Black or Supersonic Red and the following standard features by trim: SE grade Standard Features 17-inch alloy wheels with wheel covers 8-inch audio multimedia touchscreen 6 USB-c ports Softex and leather trimmed heated steering wheel Rain sensing windshield wipers Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Traffic Jam Assist Optional features Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) XSE grade Standard Features 19-inch unique wheel 8-inch audio multimedia touchscreen 6 USB-c ports Softex and leather trimmed heated steering wheel Rain sensing windshield wipers Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Clear taillight Auto-dimming rearview mirror & Home Link Two additional cup holders for rear seat passengers Driver and passenger heated seats 8-way power driver’s seat Perforated SofTex sport seats with red accents SofTex seats Rain-sensing wipers Smart key Wireless charger Direct light illumination Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) Traffic Jam Assist Optional features 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen Fixed glass roof Digital Key XSE Premium grade Standard Features 19-inch unique wheel 12.3-inch audio multimedia touchscreen JBL® Premium Audio System with 8 speakers 6 USB-c ports Softex and leather trimmed heated steering wheel Rain sensing windshield wipers Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) Blind Spot Monitor (BSM) with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) Driver and passenger heated and ventilated seats with memory Fixed glass roof Digital Key Power back door 8-way power driver’s seat SofTex seats Rain-sensing wipers Smart key Wireless charger Direct light illumination Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking (PA w/AB) Traffic Jam Assist Optional features Advanced Park Digital rearview mirror Rear seat heater Panoramic View Monitor Solar glass roof 2023 Prius Prime will come with Upgraded Convenience Prius Prime comes standard with some additional features made possible by the equipped front corner radar sensors and a driver monitor camera. These features include Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert, Advanced Park and, a first among the Toyota line-up, Traffic Jam Assist. Lane Change Assist works in collaboration with Lane Tracing Assist, meaning it also only operates when DRCC is activated. When a driver partially engages the turn signal, the system sensors monitor to confirm there are no vehicles in the path of the lane change, and then provides steering support into the new lane with the driver’s hands on the steering wheel. Front Cross Traffic Alert uses the front corner radar sensors to detect vehicles approaching from the side in situations such as when stopped at an intersection. Arrows are displayed to warn the driver, and if the driver attempts to proceed when there’s cross traffic, the vehicle provides an audible alert and warning on the MID. Advanced Park executes the necessary steering and brake controls to navigate the vehicle into a selected parking space. Advanced Park is capable of parallel parking, backing into a perpendicular parking space, and can assist in exiting a parking space, all hands-free under the driver’s supervision. Traffic Jam Assist is a first to Toyota and Prius Prime and can help take some of the stress out of the low-speed, stop-and-go driving in a traffic jam. When driving on a highway with DRCC and LTA activated, if the system sensors detect traffic is slowing, and if operating conditions are met, this system will assist by providing acceleration, braking and hands-free steering control under active supervision of the driver. This system is designed to operate only under speeds of approximately 25 miles per hour, and the driver monitor camera must confirm the driver has their eyes on the road to allow for hands-free operation. If operating conditions are no longer met, or if the speed of traffic increases beyond 25 miles per hour, the system will prompt the driver to take control of the vehicle. View full article