All New 2024 Toyota Tacoma Yearns For Adventure

The Toyota Tacoma has been the best-selling mid-size pickup in the U.S. for nearly 20 years. Holding such an important place in the lineup, Toyota has been very conservative with updates in the past. The outgoing generation ran for a full 7 years, but even that was based on a platform that dates all the way back to 2004. For 2024, the Tacoma sheds the old platform entirely and joins the Tundra and Sequoia on Toyota's new TNGA-F global truck platform. The 2024 Tacoma is the latest (and final) updated entry to the US mid-size truck market, joining the Ranger, Canyon, Colorado, Ridgeline, and Frontier, all of which have been recently redesigned.

Tacoma is coming out swinging with powertrains, with a 278 horsepower 4-cylinder making 317 lb.-ft of torque as the base engine for consumer models. This bests the base 4-cylinders from GM and Ford, and just about matches the V6 in the Honda. Frontier's 3.8 liter V6 does make more horsepower at 310, but Toyota has an answer for that too with an available 2.4-liter turbo-charged hybrid making 326 horsepower and 465 lb.-ft of torque. To put that in perspective, that is more torque than the new Ford Ranger Raptor with a 3-liter turbo V6 (410 lb.-ft) and the high-performance 2.7-liter 4-cylinder fielded by GM with 430 lb.-ft. Power is routed through an all-new eight-speed automatic or a six-speed manual with automatic rev-matching, and anti-stall technology is also available. Models with the manual transmission only get one engine choice at 270 horsepower and 310 lb.-ft to torque. Entry-level SR grades usually sold to fleets get a 228 horsepower / 243 lb.-ft turbo 4-cylinder instead.

The i-FORCE Max hybrid uses a 2.4-liter turbo four mated to a 48 hp electric motor integrated into the transmission. The battery is relatively limited at only 1.87-kWh and uses NiMH instead of Lithium-Ion technology. But this setup allows the system to nearly double the torque output of the outgoing V6. Toyota says that the i-FORCE Max can ascent an 8% grade at interstate speeds without needing to downshift. Fuel economy estimates will be revealed later, but expect them to be better than any other competitor.

Rear-wheel drive models have an automatic limited-slip differential while four-wheel drive models have a two-speed transfer case and active traction control. Upgrade to one of the TRD trims includes an upgraded electronically controlled locking differential. The new top-zoot Limited trim gets full-time four-wheel-drive with a center locking differential when equipped with the i-FORCE Max hybrid engine.

Choices Abound

There was once a time when truck buyers could order a vehicle as bespoke as anything coming from an ultra-luxury car manufacturer. While other manufacturers have reduced option combinations, Toyota has kept the old truck-buying process alive with an engine/cab/bed/options combination list longer than we could possibly post here. Each grade of Tacoma gets a uniquely tuned suspension with special shocks, coil or leaf springs, and electronic stabilizer bars available.

The two cab styles available are both offered with either a 5-foot or 6-foot bed. The four-door double cab offers seating for five, while the new two-door XtraCab is built for two with storage behind the seats. Bed volume has increased 7 percent and the alluminum tailgate has an available power open and close function. Gas-only models can be equipped with a 400W ac outlet in the bed and rear of the center console while i-FORCE Max hybrid models come standard with a 2400W power outlet.

Tacoma is available in SR, SR5, TRD PreRunner, TRD Sport, TRD Off Road, Limited, TRD Pro, and Trailhunter. Returning for 2024, TRD PreRunner is available in the XtraCab configuration with two-wheel drive only. It has a lifted front suspension, larger diameter BFGoodrich all-terrain tires, and an electronically locking rear differential. For a sportier look and feel, TRD Sport gets black 18-in. TRD wheels, color-keyed door handles and overfenders, hood scoop, black exterior badging, and aluminum pedals. The TRD Off-Road grade is more capable than ever thanks to the new Bilstein remote reservoir monotube shocks for better heat dissipation and the available front stabilizer bar disconnect system.

Limited grades offer more sophistication than ever with a luxurious interior and standard tech including power retractable sidesteps, head-up display, 14-inch touchscreen, JBL audio, digital rearview mirror, and a power moonroof along with the new smooth-riding adaptive variable suspension and full-time four-wheel drive on i-FORCE MAX-equipped models. Trailhunter is also all-new for 2024 and offers a well-equipped overlanding rig that’s adventure-ready right from the dealer.

Buyers will be able to choose from Supersonic Red, Blue Crush Metallic, Underground, Wind Chill Pearl, Solar Octane, Celestial Silver Metallic, Black, Ice Cap, and Bronze Oxide colors, plus an additional TRD Pro exclusive color being announced later this year.

All the Latest Tech Inside

The all-new Tacoma is filled with the latest technology and information screens that bring significant updates to the cabin. A new 8-inch or available 14-inch multimedia touchscreen displays Toyota’s latest Audio Multimedia system that debuted on the 2022 Tundra pickup and is designed and engineered by Toyota’s Texas-based Connected Technologies team. The system supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and pairs well with the available Qi wireless charging pad with enhanced power output. A USB-C data and charging port is integrated on the right side of the display, and dual USB-C charging ports are included in the front row and available for the rear passengers. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with four different styles is standard on higher grades while a 7-inch gauge cluster is standard on lower grades.

All 2024 Tacoma models come standard with Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Toyota’s suite of active safety and convenience systems. New-to-Tacoma TSS enhancements are made possible by system sensors with improved detection capability. This suite of features includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control

Lane Tracing Assist

Road Sign Assist

Automatic High Beams

Proactive Driving Assist

Proactive Driving Assist is new to Toyota Safety Sense. When system operating conditions are met, using the vehicle’s camera and radar, this system is designed to provide gentle braking into curves or gentle braking and/or steering to help support driving tasks such as distance control between a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. Proactive Driving Assist is not a substitute for the Pre-Collision System and operates in different circumstances.

The 2024 Toyota Tacoma was designed in the US and will be built in Toyota's Plano, Texas facility.