Toyota Crown Hybrid, the Stop Gap Product Till EVs

1955 Toyota Motor Corporation introduced the Toyota Crown sedan to the Japanese market and holds the distinction of being the longest-running passenger car nameplate affixed to any Toyota model, along with being the first vehicle to be exported to the U.S. in 1958.

1955 Toyota Crown

The Toyota Crown was on sales in the U.S. in both 2-door and 4-door till 1972 when it was discontinued for the U.S. market.

1972 Toyota Crown

Upon being pulled back to the Asian rim and specifically the Japanese market, the Toyota Crown moved up stream to be the top-of-the-line auto for executives while a lower trim levels with self-opening and closing rear doors are used to this day in Japan as Taxis.

July 15th, 2022 Toyota announced the return of the Toyota Crown to the U.S. with Bold Style and a New Hybrid Max Powertrain. Specifically at the time Toyota released the following details:

Reimagined Sedan with Bold Styling, Premium Comfort and Elevated Ride Height

Three Grades, XLE, Limited and Platinum, All with Standard Electronic On-Demand AWD

Hybrid Powertrain Standard with Choice of First-Ever HYBRID MAX or Toyota Hybrid System

HYBRID MAX on Platinum Pairs a 2.4-L Turbo Hybrid Engine with Rear eAxle for 340 HP

Spacious Interior and Quiet Ride, with Standard Adaptive Variable Suspension on Platinum

Platinum Grade Offers Unique Bi-Tone Paint and Standard 21-inch Wheels

Toyota’s All-New Audio Multimedia System with 12.3-inch Touchscreen Standard

On October 25th, 2022 Toyota released further details about the Toyota Crown specifications for the Hybrid Max platform and some of the interior. See link for full details of exterior and interior by trim level in attached PDF:

Hybrid - XLE & Limited - 236 combined net HP - 0 - 60 mph (91-octane fuel) 7.6 seconds

Hybrid Max - Platinum - 340 combined net HP and 400.4 lb-ft combined net torque - 0 - 60 mph (91-octane fuel) 5.7 seconds

Hybrid XLE & Limited - 2.5-liter Dynamic Force 4-cylinder paired with electric motors

Hybrid Max Platinum - 2.4-liter inline 4-cylinder turbo charged with electric motors

AWD Hybrid XLE & Limited electric motors torque Front - 88 kW / 149 lb-ft Rear - 40 kW / 89 lb-ft

AWD Hybrid Max Platinum electric motors torque Front - 61 kW / 215.4 lb-ft Rear - 58.6 kW / 124 lb-ft

Battery Pack Nickel-metal hydride battery 230.4V Capacity 3hr 5.0Ah

Drivetrain layout and transmission type Hybrid - Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive with ECVT Hybrid Max - Full Time Electronic All-Wheel Drive with Direct Shift 6AT speed automatic transmission

Auto Weight Hybrid - Curb weight 3980 lbs. / GVWR 5020 lbs. Hybrid Max - Curb weight 4343 lbs. / GVWR 5285 lbs.

Basic Limited Warranty Coverage 3-year / 36,000-mile Comprehensive 5-year / 36,000-mile Powertrain 5-year / unlimited mileage Corrosion Perforation 10-year / 150,000-mile Hybrid Battery Toyota Care - Complimentary maintenance plan with purchase or lease of every new Toyota. For 2-years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first, every new Toyota will be covered for all normal factory scheduled service, as well as 24/7 roadside assistance.



Toyota Crown will be available on dealer lots this early 2023 with the following starting prices:

Crown XLE Hybrid AWD - Starting from $39,950

Crown Limited Hybrid AWD - Starting from $45,550

Crown Platinum Hybrid Max AWD - Starting from $52,350

Full 2023 Toyota pricing can be reviewed here in their 2023 Toyota Full-Line Pricing:

Toyota says that their Crown Hybrid AWD system found in the XLE and Limited will have a manufacture-estimated 38 MPG. The E-Four AWD Hybrid system is a drive-by-wire system with CVT and has a front / rear wheel driving force distribution starting with 100:0 and 20:80 ensuring enhanced fuel efficiency and comfortable driving performance.

E-Four Advanced AWD, paired with Hybrid Max on the Platinum trim delivers power to the front and rear wheels via a front mounted hybrid motor and to the rear wheels via through a rear-mounted eAxle electric motor. The front and rear wheel drive force is precisely controlled between 70:30 and 20:80. Toyota says their rear motor, which generates power through water cooling, makes it possible to maximize torque to the rear wheels. This new AWD system enhances the drive force for the rear wheels providing a feel of RWD maneuverability, straight line stability with comfortable turning and responsive acceleration.

The interior has a large two panel sky roof and upgraded interior materials and electronics.

Toyota Crown overall height comes in at 60.6 inches, compared to the Camry at 56.9 inches. Overall length of the Crown is 194 inches, 72.4 inches wide, and a wheelbase of 112.2 inches.

Toyota is calling the Crown a First Class Cabin with standard 8-way power adjustable driver and front passenger seats. Heated front seats are standard on all three trim levels. Limited and Platinum have standard ventilated front seats and heated back seats. The XLE comes with Softex and back woven fabric for the seats where leather is standard on the Limited and Platinum.

All Crowns come standard with dual zone climate control and a 12.3 color MID. The panoramic roof is standard on the Platinum and Limited models, optional on the XLE. All trims come with in-cabin LED lighting. Various charge ports can be found throughout the Crown and a Wireless vertical-type charging spot is on the driver's side.

The Platinum comes standard with a Bird's eye View camera with Perimeter Scan which offers a panoramic overhead view of the auto's surroundings. This can be purchased on the Limited as part of the Advanced Tech Package. All three trims have a standard backup camera system. Limited and Platinum come standard with a Smart Key System that works on all four-doors.

According to hotcars.com, they are reporting that the all-new Crown family of autos that is rolling out across the Asian rim has had a new addition to the U.S. market.

Many have known that the Toyota Avalon is a dead product for Toyota. The Crown Cossover that we have covered above here is the Avalon replacement. What was not known till now according to the hotcar.com website is that the Crown family is coming to the U.S. The Crown Family has the following four Hybrids from Left to Right in the photo below.

Crown Crossover, Crown Sport in red is a smaller compact SUV, Crown Orthodox sedan in grey and then the Crown Estate SUV in a golden yellow.

Crown Crossover aimed at everyone, especially families.

Crown Sport has a target audience of the youthful out of college crowd.

Crown Orthodox sedan is the larger mature sibling focused on luxury and smoothness, aimed at those that love the back seat, preferring to be chauffeured around. This car is the popular choice for executives across the Asian rim.

Crown Estate full size SUV is your conventional SUV aimed at the larger families, those liking a lifestyle SUV.

All four Crown models are expected to be rolled out over the next 18 months.

All four models will be built on the Toyota TNGA platform that is a Hybrid / ICE platform. Toyota has promised that the Crown family of autos will have the highest standard for minimal vibration for the smoothest ride possible along with Toyota Safety Sense making the Crown family of autos the safest, driver assisted top-notch fun to drive autos on the market.

This is a global launch in 40 countries with expected sales of 200,000 first year.

Toyota's President Toyoda stated: " Customers from around the world will now get a chance to drive this historic Japanese nameplate... born out of passion, pride and progress."