2024 Volkswagen GTI Gains Power, Loses Manual

On Tuesday, Volkswagen debuted the refreshed 2024 Golf. This renowned hatchback receives an updated exterior and revised interior. The GTI also receives mild styling changes and a more powerful engine.

European GTIs have an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 261 horsepower, an increase of 20 horsepower. GTIs will still be front-wheel-drive, but Volkswagen killed off their six-speed manual. This leaves VW's seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic.

Exterior changes include different headlights, a lower grille opening with upward-slanted accents, and taillights. Other changes include a thinner reverse light, a C-shaped bracket, and six internal markers. The GTI can be optioned with a contrasting black roof option along with 15 exterior colors. S and SE trim levels get 18-inch wheels, while the Autobahn gets 19-inch wheels.

Volkswagen revised the interior of the GTI with the needed changes. The GTI's steering wheel reverts from capacitive buttons to regular buttons. Its infotainment touchscreen is larger and improved. There are now illuminated touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume controls.

For now, the American 2024 Golf GTI makes 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. Although Volkswagen has not shared information about the US-bound GTI, there are expectations that these updates will be found in 2025 models. Unfortunately, that means this is the last year a GTI with a manual will be available. If you want a GTI with a manual, act now before they become extinct.