  Anthony Fongaro
    Anthony Fongaro

    By Anthony Fongaro

    2024 Volkswagen GTI Gains Power, Loses Manual

      Volkswagen has also given the new GTI an improved infotainment system. 

    On Tuesday, Volkswagen debuted the refreshed 2024 Golf. This renowned hatchback receives an updated exterior and revised interior. The GTI also receives mild styling changes and a more powerful engine.

    European GTIs have an updated 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 261 horsepower, an increase of 20 horsepower. GTIs will still be front-wheel-drive, but Volkswagen killed off their six-speed manual. This leaves VW's seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic. 

    Exterior changes include different headlights, a lower grille opening with upward-slanted accents, and taillights. Other changes include a thinner reverse light, a C-shaped bracket, and six internal markers.  The GTI can be optioned with a contrasting black roof option along with 15 exterior colors. S and SE trim levels get 18-inch wheels, while the Autobahn gets 19-inch wheels. 

    Volkswagen revised the interior of the GTI with the needed changes. The GTI's steering wheel reverts from capacitive buttons to regular buttons. Its infotainment touchscreen is larger and improved. There are now illuminated touch sliders for the air conditioning and volume controls. 

    For now, the American 2024 Golf GTI makes 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft. Although Volkswagen has not shared information about the US-bound GTI, there are expectations that these updates will be found in 2025 models. Unfortunately, that means this is the last year a GTI with a manual will be available. If you want a GTI with a manual,  act now before they become extinct. 

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    🤔 This makes no sense to me as to why the European version gets the extra horsepower and not the US where you find far more higher horsepower autos than in Europe.

    I just do not understand VWs logic on this.

    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, David said:

    It's almost certainly an emissions rules thing.

    David
    16 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    It's almost certainly an emissions rules thing.

    I thought of that, but Europe has stricter emissions than us now so I have to question that. 

    It really would be interesting to hear from VW why the difference.

    Drew Dowdell
    2 hours ago, David said:

    I thought of that, but Europe has stricter emissions than us now so I have to question that. 

    It really would be interesting to hear from VW why the difference.

    Stricter overall, but the tests are still different.  It can be emissions at specific RPM or speeds.

    • Thanks 1
