  • Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0

    As the Diesel Emits: Volkswagen's Total Diesel Emission Scandal Bill Rises to $30 Billion

    By William Maley

      • Ka-Ching!

    Volkswagen's decision to use illegal software on their diesel vehicles has been costing them dearly. Reuters reports that Volkswagen is setting aside an additional 2.5 billion Euros (about $2.95 billion) due to difficulties with fixing the affected diesel models, particularly with the hardware.

    "The reason is an increase in provisions relating to the buyback/retrofit program for 2.0l TDI vehicles, which is part of the settlements in North America that is proving to be far more technically complex and time consuming," the company said in a statement.

    This pushes the total bill to $30 billion.

    The news comes a day after German prosecutors arrested Wolfgang Hatz, former r&d head of Porsche and head of powertrain development for Audi and Volkswagen. Hatz is being questioned by prosecutors for his involvement in the diesel emission scandal.

    “Investors will understandably worry what else may be next,” said BNP Paribas analyst Stuart Pearson.

    This news brought the share price of Volkswagen down three percent.

    Source: Reuters


      Report Article
    Sign in to follow this  
    Followers 0
    Go to articles Volkswagen

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    dfelt

    AND In Breaking news we have More Black Eye's scheduled for VW!

    Makes one wonder how fast all the Diesel's will Die and their EV product line will emerge. If they still have cash to create anything. :scratchchin:

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Your content will need to be approved by a moderator

    Guest
    You are commenting as a guest. If you have an account, please sign in.
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoticons maximum are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×