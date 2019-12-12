Volkswagen ID Series To Get Unique Driving Sounds

One of the safety issues surrounding electric vehicles is that they are nearly silent at low speeds with only limited tire noise emanating from them. This is a hazardous situation for pedestrians who may not hear an EV creeping up being them.

Volkswagen is working on a solution to the issue by hiring composer and music producer Leslie Mandoki to produce a sound for the upcoming ID series of cars to make when operating at low speeds. One advantage of this is that brands, including Volkswagen, can craft their own voice for their cars to have. The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System operates both inside and outside of the car and fades away when the car reaches cruising speeds where wind and road noise are sufficient.

“An electric vehicle’s sound defines its identity. The sound should be confident and likable. It may well sound futuristic and must also impress with its unique character”, Dr. Frank Welsch explains as the Chief Development Officer of Volkswagen Passenger Cars.

To hear the sound of the upcoming Volkswagen ID series, click below.

AVAS_EU_VW-ID3_Start_Fahrt_ueber30kmh_Bremsen.wav