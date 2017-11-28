Volkswagen's Canadian site has dropped a teaser for the upcoming 2019 Jetta. The single gif reveals a couple of details about the design. One is that the side profile features some sculpting and a character line that possibly runs the whole length of the vehicle. Second is the Jetta's grille is similar to the T-Roc crossover with a pentagonal design.

Last month, Volkswagen North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken told journalists that the next-generation Jetta "would have coupe-like form and promises to be "great-looking"." We can't see the coupe-like form in this teaser.

At least we won't be waiting too long for the reveal. Volkswagen will show off the 2019 Jetta next month at the Detroit auto show.

Source: Volkswagen Canada