Next-Generation Volkswagen Jetta To Debut In Detroit, Promises To Be Great Looking

The Volkswagen Jetta is an important model for the North American market and a new model is just over the horizon. Volkswagen North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken recently spoke with journalists at the Redbull Global Rallycross Championship in Los Angeles and dropped some interesting details about the next-generation Jetta.

The new Jetta will make its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Design-wise, Woebcken said it would have coupe-like form and promises to be "great-looking". Dealers were shown the vehicle back in April and were “extremely excited” about it. Woebcken also said the new Jetta will be given the "North American touch, not always in terms of lower costs or less content, but in specific needs for the market.”

A few other bits of information about the next Jetta

An R-Line model will be available within three months of the launch - possibly spring

A manual transmission will be available at launch. Concerns about the manual going away stem from the 2018 GLI not having this option.

As for the GLI itself, the new version will launch a year after the regular Jetta

The next-generation Passat was also briefly mentioned. Woebcken said the model would launch sometime in 2019 and described the design as “not evolutionary, but really exciting exterior design.”

Source: Motor Trend

Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears