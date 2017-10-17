  • Sign in to follow this  
    Next-Generation Volkswagen Jetta To Debut In Detroit, Promises To Be Great Looking

    By William Maley

      • Going to have that coupe-like design

    The Volkswagen Jetta is an important model for the North American market and a new model is just over the horizon. Volkswagen North America CEO Hinrich Woebcken recently spoke with journalists at the Redbull Global Rallycross Championship in Los Angeles and dropped some interesting details about the next-generation Jetta.

    The new Jetta will make its debut at the Detroit Auto Show in January. Design-wise, Woebcken said it would have coupe-like form and promises to be "great-looking". Dealers were shown the vehicle back in April and were “extremely excited” about it. Woebcken also said the new Jetta will be given the "North American touch, not always in terms of lower costs or less content, but in specific needs for the market.”

    A few other bits of information about the next Jetta

    • An R-Line model will be available within three months of the launch - possibly spring
    • A manual transmission will be available at launch. Concerns about the manual going away stem from the 2018 GLI not having this option.
    • As for the GLI itself, the new version will launch a year after the regular Jetta

    The next-generation Passat was also briefly mentioned. Woebcken said the model would launch sometime in 2019 and described the design as “not evolutionary, but really exciting exterior design.”

    Source: Motor Trend
    Pic Credit: William Maley for Cheers & Gears


    Frisky Dingo
    6 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    I'd seriously consider a GLI, again. Especially if it grows a tad, like most every car does these days from generation to generation. 

     

    Now that it will be on MQB, I'm very curious about the new GLI. My lease will be up on my GTI around then, and it could be a possible replacement. 

    dfelt

    Boy they are setting up for either a big WOW or Big OUCH factor with that Promises to be Great Looking.

    I hope so as right now it is very bland and boring to me.

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    9 minutes ago, oldshurst442 said:

    Im all for it!

    I LOVE 4 door coupe styling!

    But...where does the CC fit into all of this?

     

    The CC is gone, replaced by the Arteon.   The Jetta is a compact, the Passat is the midsize, and the Arteon is above the Passat....

    Cubical-aka-Moltar
    46 minutes ago, ccap41 said:

    The CC is still a thing. It's still on their website. 

    Soon to be gone; Arteon replaces it for 2018. I don't think the US is getting the Arteon.  Both are on the VW UK site.   Sometimes brands are slow to update their website, Dodge still has the Viper and Dart on their site. 

    Frisky Dingo
    7 minutes ago, Cubical-aka-Moltar said:

    Soon to be gone; Arteon replaces it for 2018. I don't think the US is getting the Arteon.  Both are on the VW UK site.   Sometimes brands are slow to update their website, Dodge still has the Viper and Dart on their site. 

     

    US market is getting the Arteon. It's confirmed. Won't hit lots until next Spring at the earliest, though.

    oldshurst442

    I dont remember remembering this information. Although after reading all of your posts. Now, all of a sudden, I remember!!!

    giphy.gif

    So I had a little brain fart...IT HAPPENS!

    OK?!

    380.gif

     

    Thank-you all for answering me.

    giphy.gif

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

