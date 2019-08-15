Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Volvo Could Go Bigger And Smaller

      ...Expansion of the SUV range in both directions...

    Volvo is looking to expand, and not just in volume. They are looking to add models to their current crossover lineup at the top and bottom of the range.  

    At the bottom could be a new XC20 (If we follow the pattern of XC40 and XC60). This car would compete directly with the Audi Q2 and BMW X1 and would ride on a shortened version of the company's CMA (Compact, Modular Architecture) Platform that underpins the Volvo XC40, Polestar 2, and a few Chinese branded vehicles.  This model is most likely to be the next one introduced to the Volvo lineup. It is possible that this car may be offered as a pure electric vehicle only. 

    At the top end could be a new XC100. Built on the next generation of SPA (Scalable Product Architecture) that supports all the rest of Volvo's lineup except the XC40, it could be up to 18 feet long. While the Volvo would feature the standard set of Volvo powertrains, a large Polestar SUV, all electric, could also be built on this platform.

    Interestingly, Volvo has also trademarked the XC50 name, meaning it could be thinking of some variation on either the XC40 or XC60.

    Source: AutoExpress via Carscoops

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    riviera74

    Sounds like Volvo wants to directly compete against the Buick Encore, which should be outselling the Q2 and the X1 (I hope).

    smk4565

    They should have XC10, XC20, XC30, XC40, XC50, XC60, XC70, XC80, XC90 and XC100.   That way there are no gaps in the lineup.  

    Robert Hall
    2 hours ago, smk4565 said:

    They should have XC10, XC20, XC30, XC40, XC50, XC60, XC70, XC80, XC90 and XC100.   That way there are no gaps in the lineup.  

    That would definitely be the way the German 3 approach the market...

    riviera74
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    That would definitely be the way the German 3 approach the market...

    And then after three or four years, Volvo will be forced to cut at least five of those models because of low or nonexistent sales.

