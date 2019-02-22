Volvo Upgrades Hybrid Powertrains; Refreshes XC90

Volvo introduced the mildest of mild refreshes today on the XC90 while simultaneously announcing refreshes on their T8 and T6 Twin Engine lines. The new powertrain is said to offer up to 15% fuel saving and emissions reduction in real-world driving. The new system offers brake-by-wire energy recovery to recover kinetic energy while driving. The T8 Plug-in hybrid comes with up to 420 horsepower and a 15% increase in range. The T6 gets a similar 15% range boost. In addition to the T8 and T6, Volvo will be introducing a range of mild-hybrid engines, now indicated with a new B5 badge. The B-badged cars are expected to become Volvo's new standard powertrain over time as part of the company's goal to have all of its vehicles electrified by 2025. The mile hybrid will be available on gasoline vehicles in the US and on both gasoline and diesel vehicles in other markets. Gasoline B5 vehicles will be available with all-wheel drive. Volvo further announced that the XC40 crossover will gain a T5 Twin Engine Plug-In hybrid option as well as a T4 Twin Engine Plug-In hybrid option to follow later. XC90 Mild Refresh The XC90 gets a mild refresh for 2020 with an updated grille, new wheels, new colors, and an attractive new wool blend upholstery. While Apple Car Play has been offered for a few years, the 2020 XC90 will now also offer Android Auto. Safety technology has been updated to where the XC90 can now help with steering tied in both with the City Safety and Blind Spot Information system. XC90 now also ads Oncoming Lane Mitigation and Cross Traffic Alert works with autobrake. The 2020 XC90 starts production in Torslanda, Sweden in May of this year. Volvo Press Releases on Page 2 and 3

Volvo Cars takes major step towards its electrified future with a range of new hybrid powertrains Volvo Cars has today taken a significant step towards its electrification goals with the release of upgraded and newly-developed electrified powertrain options, to be made available across its entire model range going forward. The company has upgraded its existing T8 and T6 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid powertrains, while at the same time confirming that plug-in options will now be available on every model it produces. Moreover, Volvo Cars will introduce a range of mild hybrids in the coming months, starting with diesel and petrol versions on the XC90 and XC60 SUV models. These mild hybrids for the first time offer customers Volvo’s advanced kinetic energy recovery braking system, which is coupled with its existing internal combustion engines to create a new integrated electrified powertrain, under its new ‘B’ badge. This new powertrain, electrified via brake-by-wire energy recovery, offers drivers up to 15 per cent fuel savings and emission reductions in real world driving. The new brake-by-wire system interacts with the energy recovery system and reduces fuel consumption and emissions by recovering kinetic energy under braking. In line with our strategy and supported by extremely strong demand, Volvo Cars has upgraded its production capacity so that up to 25 per cent of total production can be Twin Engine plug-in hybrid cars. In addition, it expects its new ‘B’ badged powertrains to gradually become the new standard, moving it closer to its goal that by the middle of the next decade all of its cars will be electrified. There will be new and upgraded powertrains introduced on Volvo’s larger Scalable Product Architecture (SPA)-based cars. The upgraded T8 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid with up to 420 horsepower features a new battery and brake-by-wire advanced battery charging. The range of the T8 powertrain has increased by around 15 per cent and this powertrain is available on all 90 and 60 Series cars. An upgraded version of the smaller capacity T6 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid is also combined with the new battery and brake-by wire-technology. This powertrain also offers an approximate 15 per cent range increase and is available on the V60 estate and S60 sedan. The XC90 will be available with a B5-badged mild hybrid petrol or diesel variant, as well as a B6-badged petrol mild hybrid. On the XC60, customers will be able to choose between a B5 mild hybrid petrol or diesel variant, a B4 diesel mild hybrid as well as a B6 petrol mild hybrid. The B5 petrol will be available with front wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The company’s smaller Compact Modular Architecture-based XC40 SUV will also receive a new electrified option, in the form of a T5 Twin Engine petrol-plug-in hybrid. A second, T4 Twin Engine plug-in hybrid option will follow later.