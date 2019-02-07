Chicago 2019: 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro

February 07, 2019

CHICAGO, February 7, 2019 – Outdoor adventure for seven is about to go farther off the beaten path than ever with the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro, unveiled today at the Chicago Auto Show. With a chassis fortified by a TRD-tuned Fox shock absorber suspension, plus an array of proven off-road equipment specially designed or selected by Toyota Racing Development engineers, the full-size Sequoia TRD Pro offers room for the whole family and an affinity for thrills.

The 2020 Sequoia joins a roster of TRD Pro vehicles that includes the Tacoma mid-size and Tundra full-size pickups and 4Runner SUV. Introduced in 2014, the TRD Pro lineup emerged from Toyota’s rich off-road racing heritage. The TRD Pro badge signifies a vehicle that’s capable of going where ordinary pickups and SUVs fear to tread, while still retaining the comfort for daily driving.

With its robust body-on-frame construction, four-wheel independent suspension, generous ground clearance and powerful V8 engine, the Sequoia is already one of the most capable full-size SUVs on the market. The TRD Pro version comes standard with Multi-Mode 4WD, which is optional in other Sequoia grades.

Fox Shocks: Ready for the Rough Stuff

A preeminent maker of off-road suspension components, Fox has supplied off-road enthusiasts and racers with pavement-escaping options for decades. The aluminum-bodied internal bypass shocks employed on the 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro, and all TRD Pro models, are tuned by TRD engineers specifically for each truck or SUV’s unique attributes.

Compared to external-bypass shocks used on off-road race vehicles, the Fox internal bypass shock compactly integrates bypass zones inside the shock body, which allows the shock’s fluid to bypass the piston through regulated ports as it moves through its travel. Providing a cushioned ride during typical driving, the Fox shock damping gets progressively firmer through the shock piston’s stroke to resist bottoming over rough trail surfaces.

The tuning on each TRD Pro’s shocks is unique, and the front 2.5-inch Fox shocks on Sequoia include 7 compression zones and 2 rebound zones. TRD engineers reduced the front spring rate on Sequoia TRD Pro to improve its off-road compliance. The front shocks also provide an increase in rebound travel of 18mm.

For the rear suspension, Sequoia TRD Pro employs 2-inch-diameter Fox piggyback monotube shocks that feature bottom-out-control technology, which is designed to increase damping force for improved bottoming resistance in unforgiving terrain. Compared to the standard rear Sequoia shocks, the 2-inch Fox units feature larger 47mm pistons (15mm larger than original equipment) and beefier shock rods that are 3.2 mm larger in diameter.

The Fox shock bodies are constructed of fully anodized aluminum to help reduce weight while also efficiently dissipating heat to reduce shock fade during off-road driving. A combination of high-temperature damper fluid and pressurized nitrogen gas are employed inside each Fox shock to improve bump compliance and help maximize seal life.

Standing Out on Dirt and Pavement

One could never lose the 2020 Toyota Sequoia TRD Pro in the parking lot of an outdoor gear store. The TRD Pro “TOYOTA” grille leads the charge, flanked by LED headlights and, below, Rigid LED fog lights. The Sequoia TRD Pro rolls on TRD 18 x 8-in. black BBS forged aluminum wheels wearing P275/65 R18 tires.

In addition to TRD Pro-exclusive Army Green, other exterior color choices include Super White, Midnight Black Metallic and Magnetic Gray Metallic. Whichever color is chosen, black TRD Pro front door badges quickly identify this special model. A TRD front skid plate helps protect the front suspension and oil pan during trail driving, while cast aluminum running boards and a roof rack enhance function, convenience and the adventurous attitude.

Sequoia TRD Pro will also be available with a TRD cat-back exhaust. The single-outlet exhaust features a black chrome tip and TRD debossed logo, offering a bolder exhaust note that TRD engineers designed with a frequency-tuned sound cancellation device to improve in-cabin sound quality.

The TRD Pro cabin treatment mixes ready-to-get-dirty function with luxury, because there’s nothing wrong with a little comfort out on the trail. Black TRD Pro leather-trimmed seats with red contrast stitching and “TRD Pro” stitched into the front headrests are comfortable and durable, while TRD Pro all-weather floor mats add bring-it-on cabin protection.

Sequoia TRD Pro’s long roster of standard amenities include Smart Key with Push Button Start; 8-way power driver’s seat; power tilt/slide moonroof, and tri-zone automatic climate control with separate rear-seat controls. There’s no shortage of onboard music sources with the standard Premium Audio, which uses a high-resolution touchscreen display and includes Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Amazon Alexa compatibility, AM/FM/HD Radio, SiriusXM® Satellite Radio, USB media port, plus Bluetooth hands-free phone capability and music streaming.

Power to Spare

Like all Sequoia models, the TRD Pro offers just one powertrain -- emphasis on power. The DOHC 5.7-liter i-FORCE V8, which uses regular-grade gasoline, produces 381 horsepower and 401 lb.-ft. of torque. It’s teamed with a 6-speed electronically controlled automatic transmission. Notably, the big V8 produces 90 percent of its peak torque at a low 2,200 rpm, a boon to towing. Compliant with the SAE J2807 towing standard, the Sequoia TRD Pro can tow up to 7,100 lbs. and features an integrated tow hitch, Driver-selectable Tow/Haul transmission mode and Trailer Sway Control.

The standard Multi-Mode 4WD system uses a lockable TORSEN limited-slip center differential to apportion torque to the front and rear wheels, and a two-speed transfer case provides a low range ratio for tackling steep off-road trails. Low range is accessible on the fly via a rotary knob, while the center differential locks at the push of a button. Room for Adventure

The 2020 Sequoia TRD Pro is available exclusively as a 7-seat model, featuring middle-row captain’s chairs and a three-across third-row seat with 60/40 split backs that also recline. And there’s plenty of room for all. Second-row legroom stretches 40.9 inches, while the third row offers adult-size 35.3 in. legroom.

Carry lots of gear? The Sequoia TRD Pro can handle it. With both third-row seat backs folded flat, there’s 66.6 cu. ft. of carrying space, enough to haul camping gear for four. With the second-row seatbacks also folded, the space increases to a cavernous 120.1 cu. ft., enough for a really long camping trip. The Sequoia can even carry objects up to 11 feet long, provided the maximum weight is not exceeded. The liftgate has a versatile separate power window, with auto up/down and jam protection.

Toyota Safety Sense-P

Toyota Safety Sense P (TSS-P) is standard on every Sequoia grade. This advanced active safety suite bundles the Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection and Automatic Braking, Lane Departure Alert with Sway Warning System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control with full stop technology, plus Automatic High Beams. Sequoia gets even more safety with Standard Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

All Sequoia models are equipped with a dual-stage, advanced front air bag system, seat-mounted side airbags for the driver and front passenger, roll-sensing side curtain airbags for all three seating rows, plus driver and front passenger knee airbags.

TRD Pro Upgrades All Around for 2020

The Sequoia TRD Pro leads a lot of “new” across the TRD Pro family for 2020. All TRD Pro models feature upgraded multimedia systems that include Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and Amazon Alexa compatibility. The Tundra, Tacoma and 4Runner TRD Pros will all rely on an 8-inch touchscreen, while the Sequoia TRD Pro will feature a 7-inch touchscreen. In addition, all grades of 2020 Sequoia, Tundra, 4Runner and Tacoma will utilize this updated audio system, though screen size may vary between models.

The Sequoia and Tundra CrewMax TRD Pro are upgraded to feature the top-level multimedia system with JBL Premium Audio and Navigation, a feature still standard in both 4Runner and Tacoma TRD Pros.

Speaking of Tundra TRD Pro, for 2020 it will be offered in both Double Cab and CrewMax configurations.

The Tacoma TRD Pro shows the world an even tougher stance with unique sequential LED/DRL headlamps and LED foglamps, along with a new 16-inch wheel design and black-insert taillamps. The driver gets a new 10-way power seat, and Smart key function is added to the passenger door.

Toyota bolstered functionality for the 2020 Tacoma TRD Pro, as well. Ever wished you could have seen a trail obstacle before it was too late? The Tacoma TRD Pro shows the way – quite literally. New for 2020, Panoramic View Monitor (PVM) + Multi Terrain Monitor (MTM) provides selectable front, side, or rear views for around and under the vehicle. An available LED bed lamp offers brighter illumination.

The 2020 4Runner TRD Pro is distinguished by a new grille design, as the lower section houses the radar sensor for Toyota Safety Sense-P (TSS-P), which is standard for all 4Runner grades for the 2020 model year.

Just like Sequoia, Tundra and 4Runner TRD Pro models add Smart Key with Push Button Start for 2020, and the 4Runner also gains two additional rear-seat USB ports.

Limited Warranty

Toyota’s 36-month/36,000 mile basic new-vehicle warranty applies to all components other than normal wear and maintenance items. Additional 60-month warranties cover the powertrain for 60,000 miles and corrosion with no mileage limitation. Toyota

dealers have complete details on the limited warranty. The Sequoia also comes standard with ToyotaCare, a complimentary plan covering normal factory-scheduled maintenance and 24-hour roadside assistance for two years or 25,000 miles, whichever comes first.