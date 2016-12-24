FCA and Google To Show Off Android-based Infotainment System

We know that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is planning to show off some big stuff later this week at the Consumer Electronics Show and we have gotten an official announcement on one of their showings.

FCA and Google will be showing off a Chrysler 300 that is running the latest UConnect infotainment system and Android 7.0 Nougat. FCA is currently working with Google on developing the next-generation of infotainment systems that would use Android as a backend while retaining the "unique and intuitive" interface of UConnect.

“This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction,” Chris Barman, FCA's head of electrical engineering, said in a statement.

Source: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

