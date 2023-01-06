Mercedes-Benz Announces Their New EV Charging Network

At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer for Mercedes-Benz announced the company’s plans to build a North American charging network and an ambitious schedule to complete in 2027.

The plan includes more than 400 charging hubs with over 2,500 high-power chargers spaced out over the continent. The hubs will be located at regular intervals close to highways, major intersections, and metropolitan areas.

The charging hubs will be open to all brands, however, Mercedes owners will get extra benefits such as the ability to reserve an outlet in advance. Depending on the location, hubs will typically have four to twelve charging stations, with some high-traffic locations having up to thirty.

The stations will be equipped with 350 kW charging stations with distributed intelligent charge-load management allowing each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity to minimize charge times. The hubs will be built with food and restroom facilities nearby.

Mercedes is partnering with charging network ChargePoint for its U.S. buildout.

Mercedes-Benz plans to launch its network in Europe and China at a future time, eventually expanding to 10,000 chargers worldwide.