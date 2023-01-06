Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Mercedes-Benz Announces Their New EV Charging Network

      Mercedes decides to build its own DC fast charger network, but unlike Tesla's, all vehicles are welcome.

    At the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show, Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer for Mercedes-Benz announced the company’s plans to build a North American charging network and an ambitious schedule to complete in 2027.

    The plan includes more than 400 charging hubs with over 2,500 high-power chargers spaced out over the continent.  The hubs will be located at regular intervals close to highways, major intersections, and metropolitan areas.

    The charging hubs will be open to all brands, however, Mercedes owners will get extra benefits such as the ability to reserve an outlet in advance.  Depending on the location, hubs will typically have four to twelve charging stations, with some high-traffic locations having up to thirty.

    The stations will be equipped with 350 kW charging stations with distributed intelligent charge-load management allowing each vehicle to charge at its maximum capacity to minimize charge times.  The hubs will be built with food and restroom facilities nearby.

    Mercedes is partnering with charging network ChargePoint for its U.S. buildout.

    Mercedes-Benz plans to launch its network in Europe and China at a future time, eventually expanding to 10,000 chargers worldwide.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    smk4565

    Yay for more chargers and anyone can use these.  So we need the EV charge network to get bigger.

    But what I don't get is why do all these EV chargers need some sort of app and an account to log in to.  Why can't you just pull up and swipe your credit card like a gas pump.  Also why aren't gas stations putting in EV chargers?  Or are they just going to sell gas only another 15 -20 years then all close.

    David

    Interesting, so pretty much with this announcement, Mercedes has already obsoleted their current EVs that are all based on 400V system.

    Yes, it is great that Mercedes is looking at finally supporting the 800V that others like GM, Ford and especially Kia, Hyundai and Genesis already have built too. 

    Yet, this pretty much says we failed to deliver on our promise of Best or Nothing in building current EVs IMHO.

    David
    1 minute ago, smk4565 said:

    Yay for more chargers and anyone can use these.  So we need the EV charge network to get bigger.

    But what I don't get is why do all these EV chargers need some sort of app and an account to log in to.  Why can't you just pull up and swipe your credit card like a gas pump.  Also why aren't gas stations putting in EV chargers?  Or are they just going to sell gas only another 15 -20 years then all close.

    🥱 Ya know it can be tiring when you are such a horse with blinders.

    Yes, first we know the government is covering charging stations all across America.

    Second is I have covered over the last year how Shell, Texaco, and Chevron have committed to installing charging stations at their gas stations with the first ones to start being installed end of 2022, rolling out across the U.S. throughout 2023 and 2024.

     

    Drew Dowdell
    22 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    Yay for more chargers and anyone can use these.  So we need the EV charge network to get bigger.

    But what I don't get is why do all these EV chargers need some sort of app and an account to log in to.  Why can't you just pull up and swipe your credit card like a gas pump.  Also why aren't gas stations putting in EV chargers?  Or are they just going to sell gas only another 15 -20 years then all close.

    The next cycle of the technology is Plug to Charge.  You still need to pre-register with the charge network, but if you get ElectrifyAmerica and ChargePoint set up, you’ve got a good start. But the way it works is the charging network can remember your car and as soon as you plug it in, links to your account and starts charging. No app or credit card needed. 

    Speaking of - Costco’s credit card has offered 4% cash back on all gas purchases for years now.  But recently they added 4% cash back on most public charging station purchases as well.  They’re the only major card I’m aware of that offers that. 

    Drew Dowdell
    28 minutes ago, David said:

    Interesting, so pretty much with this announcement, Mercedes has already obsoleted their current EVs that are all based on 400V system.

    Eh… I wouldn’t go that far. They are rebadging existing ChargePoint hardware with their own three-point star logo and building a posh charging station.  There’s no point in building a network due to be finished in 5 years with technology that is already behind.  They’ll move to 800V eventually but even their 400V cars charge at an acceptable pace.  When the first ones go up, it makes a nice place for Benz owners to justify their purchase to themselves, feel nice, and take lots of Instagram selfies. 

