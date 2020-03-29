Jump to content
  William Maley
    William Maley

    By William Maley

    Detroit Auto Show Cancelled

      COVID-19 Concerns and the TCF Center being designated a field hospital are why

    The coronavirus has caused a number of auto shows to either be pushed back (New York) or cancelled (Geneva). Add another show to the list as the Detroit Free Press is reporting tonight at the Detroit Auto Show has been cancelled.

    In a memo that was sent to sponsors today, organizers of the show said that the TCF Center (formally known as Cobo Hall) has been designated as field hospital by Federal Emergency Management Administration [FEMA] for the next six months.

    "The health and welfare of the citizens of Detroit and Michigan is paramount. TCF Center is the ideal location for this important function at this critical and unprecedented time,” NAIAS executive director Rod Albert wrote in the memo obtained by the Free Press.

    The news was confirmed by ABC affiliate WXYZ after speaking with the chair of the 2020 show, Doug North.

    "The North American International Auto Show is officially canceled. TCF is working with FEMA to use the center to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak," said North.

    Ford and General Motors also confirmed the cancellation to The Detroit News.

    Michigan is becoming one of the hardest hit states with COVID-19. State officials announced today that there are 4,650 confirmed cases and 111 deaths linked to COVID-19. Wayne County, where the show takes place has the highest numbers of the state - 2,316 confirmed cases and 46 deaths.

    This was going to be a big year for the Detroit Auto Show with the move to the summer. Plans included rides and drives; an off-road course, and demonstration of autonomous vehicles.

    Source: Detroit Free Press, The Detroit News, WXYZ

    dfelt

    This sucks, but is not unexpected. Saw tonight on the news that the last week in April / First week of May is to be the highest point of infections and deaths before we slowly come down in this country. Summer is not going to be as carefree as many think, but a time of healing and reflection.

    123,000 plus infected

    2,200 plus dead

    3,200 plus recovered

    We have a long road ahead of us. Hopefully this fall can be an exciting time for new auto's, job growth and recovery. Now is not it and I truly hope everyone gets through the next few months safely.

    Look forward to next years auto shows.

     

    daves87rs

    Not surprised, as things are not looking great at the moment. I’ve already seen things cancelled as far as August now. I am not sure it would have been wise to have it, as the Covid 19 would have made the show a failure this year, as people are going to be in fear for quite a while......

    smk4565

    Had to make this move.  Even if things got better and they say it is okay to go out, who wants to be in a huge crowd of people?  And more like the importantly they are going to need TCF Center to be set up as a hospital.  Hopefully they don’t need it, but they are going to have to plan for the hospitals to be over run.

    Hopefully we get a slew of online presentations of new products.  Since New York auto show was cancelled too, these auto makers should have some new stuff to show this spring that they can just do online and not wait til June.

