2018 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid: Long Name, Massive Power!

Meet the most powerful Porsche Panamera - the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid.
Using a twin-turbocharged 4.0L V-8 (550 horsepower) and electric motor (136 horsepower), the Turbo S E-Hybrid boasts a total output of 680 horsepower and 626 pound-feet of torque. 0-60 mph takes only 3.2 seconds and the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will hit a top speed of 192 mph. The E-Hybrid comes with a 14.1kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack to provide juice for the electric motor, and allows the model to travel up to 31 miles on electric power only. Porsche says the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid's battery can recharge in under 12 hours when plugged into a 120V outlet, or less than 3 hours using a 240V outlet.
Porsche will offer the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid in the standard and Executive (Porsche speak for long-wheelbase). Standard equipment for the U.S. model includes 21-inch wheels, air suspension, carbon-ceramic brakes, and a a special auxiliary air-conditioning system that allows the A/C or heater to run while the vehicle is charging.
The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month will sales kicking off towards the end of this year. Pricing will begin at $185,550 (includes a $1,050 destination charge).
- World premiere in Geneva: Second hybrid variant of the Panamera introduced
ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2017 -- With the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid, Porsche is introducing a plug-in hybrid as the flagship of the model line for the first time. Combining the 4.0-liter V8 engine from the Panamera Turbo with an electric motor, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid delivers a total output of 680 hp and 626 lb.-ft. of torque. Only the limited production 918 Spyder has ever had more power. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 3.2 seconds (3.3 seconds for the Executive model) and has a top track speed of 192 mph. According to the New European Driving Cycle, the average fuel consumption is 2.9 liters per 100 kilometers, and the new top-model Panamera can drive on fully electric power for up to 50 kilometers. EPA-rated fuel economy and range will be available closer to launch.
Unique drive concept with V8 engine and electric motor
After the successful debut of the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid – which uses a twin-turbo V6 engine combined with an electric motor – the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is another compelling demonstration of the performance advantages of hybrid technology. The new Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid utilizes a boost strategy derived from the 918 Spyder and combines a 136 hp electric motor with a 550 hp twin-turbo V8 engine. The decoupler installed in the Porsche hybrid module is actuated electromechanically by an electric clutch actuator (ECA), just like in the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid. This ensures quick response and exceptional comfort. Like other Panamera models, the quick-shifting eight-speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) dual-clutch transmission sends power to the standard active all-wheel drive system with Porsche Traction Management (PTM).
The electric motor is powered via a liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 14.1 kWh. The high-voltage battery takes 12 hours to fully charge via a common 120 V, 10 amp connection. If the optional 7.2 kW on-board charger is utilized instead of the standard 3.6 kW unit, the charging time decreases to less than three hours with a 240 V, 40 amp connection. The charging process can also be started using a timer via Porsche Communication Management (PCM) or the Porsche Connect app (for smartphones and Apple Watch). Moreover, the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is fitted with auxiliary air conditioning to cool or heat the passenger compartment prior to driving.
Connectivity and comfort at your fingertips
The console between the driver and the front passenger is dominated by the 12.3-inch touchscreen of the next generation Porsche Communication Management (PCM) system. The driver and front passenger can set the configuration for this display individually. Integrated into the PCM are features such as navigation, the online functions of Porsche Connect Plus and smartphone integration via Apple® Car Play. The control panel with touch-sensitive switches on the center console enables intuitive control of various functions.
Three-way combination of sports car performance, comfort on long trips and efficiency
Performance, comfort and efficiency form a perfect three-way combination. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid comes with air suspension as standard and offers a unique balance in this segment: the comfort of a luxury sedan paired with the performance of a sports car. The Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid starts in the purely electric "E-Power" mode, and is capable of covering up to 50 kilometers on pure electric power according to the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC). When a specific pressure point on the accelerator pedal is reached, or when the battery charge drops below a minimum level, the Panamera switches to "Hybrid Auto" mode, at which point the total system is available. Consumption in the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) amounts to 2.9 l/100 km. EPA-rated fuel economy and range will be available closer to launch.
Debut with two wheelbases
Celebrating its world premiere at the Geneva Motor Show (March 7 to 19, 2017), the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid is expected to reach U.S. dealers by the end of 2017. It will also be offered in an Executive version with a 5.9 inch longer wheelbase. Standard equipment on the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid includes Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes (PCCB), Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport) including Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus), Power Steering Plus and Sport Chrono Package. Auxiliary air-conditioning, adaptive aerodynamic elements and a three-chamber air suspension including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) are also standard. The Executive version is additionally equipped with rear axle steering, 8-way power rear seats with comfort head rests, and 4 – zone climate control. Both models are equipped with 21- inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels. The price for the 2018 Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid will be $184,400, while the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Executive will start at $194,800. These prices exclude the $1,050 delivery, processing and handling fee.
