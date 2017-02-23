2018 Volvo XC60 Kicks Off the Renaissance of the 60 Series

The XC60 crossover is an important vehicle for Volvo. Despite being one of the oldest models in the lineup, the XC60 made up 30 percent of Volvo's total global sales last year. Getting the second-generation XC60 right is a big deal and it seems Volvo may have pulled it off.
Making its global debut today at the Geneva Motor Show, the 2018 XC60 is the first model of the revamped 60 series lineup. At first glance, you might think Volvo's design team just used the reduce function on the copy machine since it looks like a scaled-down XC90. But Volvo's designers did make some small changes to have the XC60 stand apart from its bigger brother. The XC60 has a lower front end with a hood that drops down to the nose. The windshield has been raked to give the model a sporty look.
The interior mirrors the 90 series with a clean layout and a large screen housing Volvo's Sensus infotainment system. One new feature for the XC60 is a four-zone climate control system that has the ability to remove harmful pollutants and particles from the air.
For power, the XC60 mirrors the larger XC90.
- T5: Turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 250 horsepower
- T6: Turbo and Supercharged 2.0L four-cylinder, 320 horsepower
- T8: Plug-In Hybrid, 407 horsepower
At launch, all XC60s will get an eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive.
Safety is an important trait for Volvo and the XC60 proves this with the introduction of Steer Assist. This system will automatically steer the vehicle if it detects an imminent collision. Optional is Volvo's Pilot Assist system that provides semi-autonomous driving capability at speeds of up to 80 mph on “well-marked roads”.
The 2018 Volvo XC60 arrives at dealers this fall.
Source: Volvo
Press Release is on Page 2
Volvo Cars reveals new XC60
Volvo Cars, the premium car maker, today revealed the long-awaited new XC60 SUV at the Geneva Motor Show.
The new car replaces Volvo’s highly-successful original XC60, which in the nine years since its launch became the bestselling premium mid-sized SUV in Europe with nearly a million units sold globally. The XC60 today represents around 30 percent of Volvo’s total global sales.
“We have a strong heritage in designing stylish and dynamic SUVs that offer the latest in technology. The new XC60 will be no exception. It’s the perfect car for an active lifestyle, and it represents the next step in our transformation plan,” said Håkan Samuelsson, President and Chief Executive, Volvo Car Group.
New comfort and safety technology
The new XC60, one of the safest cars ever made, is fully-loaded with new technology. Steer Assist has been added to the ground-breaking City Safety system. A new safety system called Oncoming Lane Mitigation uses steer assist to help mitigate head-on collisions, while Volvo’s Blind Spot Indication System (BLIS) now uses Steer Assist functionality to reduce the risk of lane-changing collisions.
“We have focused on building a car that can deliver pleasure to all of your senses – from a commanding view of the road ahead in a beautifully appointed and calm cabin, to a safe, inspired and confident ride,” said Henrik Green, Senior Vice President Product & Quality at Volvo Car Group. “We’ve paid particular attention to making life easier for our customers by providing them with the creature comforts and services that take the hassle out of everyday life.”
Pilot Assist, Volvo’s advanced semi-autonomous driver assistance system, which takes care of steering, acceleration and braking on well-marked roads up to 80 MPH, is available in the new XC60 as an option.
Performance
The new XC60 offers Volvo’s award-winning T8 Twin Engine gas plug-in hybrid at the top of the powertrain range, delivering 400 hp and acceleration from 0-100 Km in just 5.3 seconds.
But it is not just under the hood that the new XC60 delivers healthy performance. The new CleanZone four-zone climate system removes harmful pollutants and particles from outside the cabin to deliver Scandinavian-fresh air on the inside.
Volvo Cars’ driver infotainment and connected services offer, Sensus, and the Volvo On Call app both receive a graphical update with improved usability. As in the 90 Series cars, smartphone integration with CarPlay and Android Auto is also available.
Sculpted feel
“The XC60 is an SUV not designed to look down on others but to drive. The exterior has an athletic sculpture with a subtle, timeless quality. The interior is a masterful composition of well-resolved architecture, beautiful materials and the very latest technology - all perfectly blended together. The XC60 provides a true Scandinavian experience which will make our customers feel special,” said Thomas Ingenlath, Senior Vice President, Design at Volvo Car Group.
Volvo Cars’ new XC60 is set to go into production in mid-April at the Torslanda Plant in Sweden.
