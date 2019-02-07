Mazda will be unveiling a new SUV at the Geneva Motor Show in March. The new SUV will feature Mazda's Kodo design language seen most recently on the Mazda 3 sedan and hatch. It will also feature Mazda's new Skyactiv-X engine technology, a gasoline engine that can run without using its spark-plugs under certain driving situations to increase fuel efficiency.

The 2019 Geneva International Motor Show runs from March 5th to March 17th.