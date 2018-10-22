2019 Nissan Maxima Comes With A New Face

Nissan will be using next month's LA Auto Show to unveil an updated version of their flagship Maxima sedan.

At first glance, you might be wondering if there any changes - looks the same as the old one. But take a closer look and you notice the new headlights with certain models getting full-LED versions. The V-shaped grille looks be slightly larger and wider, and there are new small intake grilles.

Nissan will also be offering their Safety Shield 360 suite of active safety features that include front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

Nissan says the Maxima will go sale in December.

There's still a lot of things up in the air, such if there are any changes coming to the interior and powertrain. We'll have more details in a month's time.

Source: Nissan

