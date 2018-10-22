Jump to content
  William Maley
    By William Maley

    2019 Nissan Maxima Comes With A New Face

      Expect More Details Next Month At LA

    Nissan will be using next month's LA Auto Show to unveil an updated version of their flagship Maxima sedan.

    At first glance, you might be wondering if there any changes - looks the same as the old one. But take a closer look and you notice the new headlights with certain models getting full-LED versions. The V-shaped grille looks be slightly larger and wider, and there are new small intake grilles.

    Nissan will also be offering their Safety Shield 360 suite of active safety features that include front and rear automatic emergency braking, blind spot warning, rear cross traffic alert, lane departure warning, and automatic high beams.

    Nissan says the Maxima will go sale in December.

    There's still a lot of things up in the air, such if there are any changes coming to the interior and powertrain. We'll have more details in a month's time.

    Source: Nissan

    Nissan Maxima to debut at upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Nissan Maxima, which makes its world debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show, receives a fresh new look for the 2019 model year. The new Maxima will also offer available Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology, a suite of six advanced safety and driver-assist technologies. The 2019 Maxima, the flagship of Nissan’s sedan lineup, goes on sale in December.

    dfelt

    Agree with @balthazar a nicer mess than what it is replacing but still weird.

    What is up with the rise on the front wheel wells that would imply blind spots as it looks like the top of the wheel well is higher than the normal hood line. Really weird styling. Hope their safety features watch those corners.

×