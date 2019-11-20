Lexus LC 500 Convertible Improves on the Hardtop

Los Angeles - Lexus unveiled the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible at the LA Auto Show today, ending speculation over whether the model was actually coming or not.

Typically when manufacturers make a convertible version of an existing car, significant weight penalties crop up as structural bracing is added to preserve rigidity. Lexus was able to move supports, and bracing to produce a convertible with only minimal weight gain while maintaining structural integrity. The LC Convertible’s suspension is tuned specifically to complement the subtle changes in weight between the two platforms, as a reduction of un-sprung weight in the front suspension improves the overall stroke. In the rear, engineers were able to further enhance structural rigidity by reshaping and relocating the rear suspension brace tower. Weight was reduced in the rear of the vehicle by utilizing a lightweight die-cast aluminum suspension brace, while a performance dampener is employed to enhance ride comfort.

Power of the LC 500 Convertible is the same as the coupe, with a 5.0-liter V8 rated for 471 horsepower, 398 lb.-ft of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. To make the engine’s throaty voice heard while the top is down, the engine’s intake pulses are naturally carried through a diaphragm into a sound pipe that carries the sounds, not the air itself, into the cabin to enhance the V8’s rumble, all done without any electronic enhancement.

The top is a 4 layer design and the mechanism includes a tonneau cover for when the soft top is stored. The top can be opened or closed at speeds up to 31 mph, while an animation on the display shows the tops progress through the motions. The cloth colors are offered in black or beige. Exterior paint options on the convertible include Ultra White, Smoky Granite Mica, Liquid Platinum, Atomic Silver, Obsidian, Caviar, Infrared, Cadmium Orange, Flare Yellow, and Nightfall Mica. Depending upon the exterior color chosen, three interior colors are available: Black, Circuit Red and Toasted Caramel.

The car being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show is a limited edition model with a run of 100 units. It comes in Structural Blue with a white interior and blue top.

The LC Convertible's HVAC system is designed to maintain temperature year round even with the top down. Neck heaters are included in the seats while the dash outlets are designed to direct heated or cooled air to the driver's hands. For 2021 the LC Convertible gets Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Car Play standard along with a 10.3-inch multimedia screen.