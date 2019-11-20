Jump to content
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Lexus LC 500 Convertible Improves on the Hardtop

      ...taking it off without gaining weight...

    Los Angeles - Lexus unveiled the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible at the LA Auto Show today, ending speculation over whether the model was actually coming or not. 

    2021_Lexus_LC_500_Convertible_03.jpgTypically when manufacturers make a convertible version of an existing car, significant weight penalties crop up as structural bracing is added to preserve rigidity. Lexus was able to move supports, and bracing to produce a convertible with only minimal weight gain while maintaining structural integrity. The LC Convertible’s suspension is tuned specifically to complement the subtle changes in weight between the two platforms, as a reduction of un-sprung weight in the front suspension improves the overall stroke. In the rear, engineers were able to further enhance structural rigidity by reshaping and relocating the rear suspension brace tower. Weight was reduced in the rear of the vehicle by utilizing a lightweight die-cast aluminum suspension brace, while a performance dampener is employed to enhance ride comfort.

    Power of the LC 500 Convertible is the same as the coupe, with a 5.0-liter V8 rated for 471 horsepower, 398 lb.-ft of torque paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. To make the engine’s throaty voice heard while the top is down, the engine’s intake pulses are naturally carried through a diaphragm into a sound pipe that carries the sounds, not the air itself, into the cabin to enhance the V8’s rumble, all done without any electronic enhancement. 

    The top is a 4 layer design and the mechanism includes a tonneau cover for when the soft top is stored. The top can be opened or closed at speeds up to 31 mph, while an animation on the display shows the tops progress through the motions. The cloth colors are offered in black or beige. Exterior paint options on the convertible include Ultra White, Smoky Granite Mica, Liquid Platinum, Atomic Silver, Obsidian, Caviar, Infrared, Cadmium Orange, Flare Yellow, and Nightfall Mica. Depending upon the exterior color chosen, three interior colors are available: Black, Circuit Red and Toasted Caramel.

    The car being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show is a limited edition model with a run of 100 units. It comes in Structural Blue with a white interior and blue top. 

    The LC Convertible's HVAC system is designed to maintain temperature year round even with the top down. Neck heaters are included in the seats while the dash outlets are designed to direct heated or cooled air to the driver's hands.  For 2021 the LC Convertible gets Android Auto, Amazon Alexa, and Apple Car Play standard along with a 10.3-inch multimedia screen. 

    2021_Lexus_LC_500_Convertible_11.jpg

     

    Source: Lexus

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    Robert Hall

    Beautiful....love the interior color combo...would love to have one for a summer weekend to take out to the islands...

    Would love to see something like this from Cadillac w/ the new Blackwing V8...sadly, personal luxury coupes and convertibles seem to be a lost art w/ the domestic automakers.   Imagine a production Elmiraj coupe and convertible...

    Edited by Robert Hall

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    ccap41

    For as pretty as the coupe is, the convertible doesn't so anything for me.

    This doesn't surprise me though as i'm not a huge fan of how convertibles look. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    surreal1272

    By far the best looking Lexus out there. It’s not even close given the sheer repulsiveness of their entire lineup. 

    Share this comment

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×



  • Similar Content

    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.
      The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 
      On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.
      The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.
      Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.
      Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

      The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      2020 Genesis G90 Debuts for America
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - The Genesis G90 made its North American debut this evening at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The new G90 introduces the next design theme for the Genesis family. It is a total reskin of the existing car. Genesis calls the design Horizontal Architecture and Athletic Elegance and it is reflected inside and outside the car.
      The interior embodies the Horizontal Architecture theme with harmonious flow of horizontal surfaces such as the HVAC vents, audio controls, and wood trim. 
      On the connectivity front, it is the first Genesis vehicle to offer over-the-air wireless updates for maps and software. Its 12.3-inch display navigation system is now touchscreen and a uses a copper user interface with copper accents. Standard are Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Mirror Link. Intelligent Car Management Service personalizes the driving experience by using data to analyze driving patterns and informs the driver of necessary maintenance and vehicle wear.
      The interior environment is more serene, thanks to Active Noise Cancellation, which reduces noise, vibration and harshness using leading audio technology to reduce unwanted noise intrusion. Occupant convenience is enhanced by when entering tunnels through automatic external air prevention. The adaptive control suspension minimizes vibration in real time and precisely manages body motions throughout the range of dynamics with minimal compromises to ride comfort.
      Safety technology that comes standard is Lane Follow Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Doors, and Highway Driving assist. There are 10 standard airbags.
      Powering the G90 is a choice of 3.3-liter turbocharged V6 producing 365 horsepower and 376 lb.-ft of torque or a 5.0 liter V8 producing 420 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft of torque.  Both engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic and are available in rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive configurations. Fuel economy for the V6 Turbo is 17 city / 25 Highway while the V8 16 city / 24 highway (RWD) or 15 city / 23 highway (AWD)

      The 2020 Genesis G90 goes on sale in North America in December 2019
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      Kia Unleashes the Seltos
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Kia unveiled the 2021 Kia Seltos at the Los Angeles Auto Show today. The Seltos brings a new level of ruggedness and refinement to the entry level crossover segment.  The Seltos slots between the Kia Soul and Kia Sportage in the brand's lineup.  It has a longer wheelbase than is typical and a long hood to give it a sense of size though in a small package.  Front and rear skid plates and black wheel arches emphasize off-road capability, and the standard AWD on the base model makes that capability a reality. 
      The Seltos is powered by either a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated engine producing 146 horsepower and 132 lb.-ft of torque or an up-level 1.6-liter Turbo that produces 175 horsepower and 195 lb.-ft of torque. Power is routed to the front or all wheels by a CVT on the 2.0 or a 7-speed DCT on the 1.6T. 
      The body is composed of 61 percent advanced high-strength steel and further enhanced with 374 feet of structural adhesives to offer a stiff structure without increasing weight. 
      Inside there is an available 10.25 inch touchscreen, Bose sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto, and multi-Bluetooth capability allowing for two phones to be connected to the infotainment system at the same time. 
      Safety technology includes Kia's available "Kia Drive Wise" safety suite that includes things like blind spot monitoring, smart cruise control, lane keep assist, lane follow assist, forward collision avoidance, and driver attention warning.

      The base LX AWD will have a starting price below $22,000 and the FWD SX will have a similar starting price.   
    • Drew Dowdell
      VW ID. Space Vizzion Rolls out a Wagon on the MEB Platform: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Los Angeles - Volkswagen has rolled out the 7th vehicle on the MEB platform at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Known as the ID. Space Vizzion, it is an all-electric wagon concept that previews a potential production vehicle for North America and Europe. It has a super efficient drag coefficient of 0.24 and carries and 82 kWh battery for a range of up to 300 miles.
      The concept car is powered by a 275-horsepower motor mounted in the rear. A second motor could me mounted up front giving a total system output of 365 hp and all-wheel drive. 
      Inside, the ID Space Vizzion is chock full of modern touches such as an augmented reality heads up display, new "AppleSkin" material is used in the seats and doors. The color spectrum of the infotainment system also changes according to the selected background lighting color. If the ID. SPACE VIZZION detects a stressful situation, such as rush hour traffic jams, the system suggests switching to a relaxation mode in which a calming ambient lighting shade is activated.

      No word yet on when and if the ID. Space Vizzion is coming to market, but with the expansion of Chattanooga already underway to build the ID cars, the ID Space Vizzion's production counterpart could be here sooner rather than later. 

      View full article

  • Posts

  • Social Stream

  • Who's Online (See full list)

  • My Clubs

About us

CheersandGears.com - Founded 2001

We ♥ Cars

Get in touch

Follow us

Recent tweets

facebook

Support and Policies

Support

Meet the Staff

Advertising

Terms of Service

Privacy Policy

User Submitted Content

×
×
  • Create New...