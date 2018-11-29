Jump to content
    Mercedes- Benz Unveils the AMG GT and GT Pro for 2020

      More Agile and Further Refined

    After just 4 years, Mercedes-Benz has refreshed the AMG GT for the 2020 model year.   A new programmable coil over setup allows for more agile handling depending on track conditions.  As in professional motorsport, the driver is not only able to set the spring preload length mechanically, but can now also adjust the compression and rebound of the dampers.  Both axels get adjustable torsion bars with carbon fiber up front and hollow-tube steel in back.

    The engines options are:

    Model Year 2020 Mercedes-AMG GT Mercedes-AMG GTC Mercedes-AMG GTR/ Mercedes-AMG GTRPRO
    Displacement 3982 cc 3982 cc 3982 cc
    Output 469 hp at 6000 rpm 550 hp at 5,750- 6,750 rpm 577 hp at 6,250 rpm
    Peak torque 465 lb-ft @ 1,700 – 5,000 rpm 502 lb-ft @ 1,900 – 5,750 rpm 516 lb-ft at 1,900 - 5,500 rpm
    Acceleration 3.9 s 3.6 s 3.5 s
    Top speed 189 mph 196 mph 198 mph

    Says Mercedes-Benz of the GT Pro, 

    Quote

     

    "The AMG GT embodies the core of our brand, "Driving Performance," in a unique way. At its debut four years ago, it not only turned the heads of customers and sports car enthusiasts, but also created new dimensions in the competitive environment. In order to continue this success story, we have now equipped it with numerous innovations from the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and added a new limited-edition model: No other current production Mercedes- AMG is as close to motor racing as the new AMG GT R PRO. A lot of experience from our current GT3 and GT4 motorsport activities entered into its development.

    The agile responses to all driver commands and the overall performance now deliver even more of that incomparable feeling that our racing drivers experience on the track,"

     

    We can't wait to try one.

     


    Source: Mercedes-Benz USA

    ccap41

    I like this. 

    But I also really like the "basic" AMG GT. I just think it's a great looking car with AMG V8 noises. 

    A Horse With No Name

    SMK is having his effect on me...i am really starting to like as an enthusiast cars from Benz. they build some cools stuff. In another life...I could see owning the Coupe version of this. 

×