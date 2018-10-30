Honda's Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept Mashes Ridgeline and Side-By-Side Utility

If we were to award the most outrageous concept from an OEM at SEMA 2018, then Honda would be walking away with it thanks to the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept. You might be thinking this just a large side-by-side utility vehicle. Well, yes and no. While a number of parts are borrowed from Honda Powersports' Pioneer 1000 like the doors and steering wheel, the mechanicals are provided from the Ridgeline. This is evident when you look inside as the shape of the dash and instrument are the same.

No word on what powers the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept, but we would guess it is the 3.5L V6 from the Ridgeline with 280 horsepower.

The interior boasts a set of seats from the Civic Type R that are upholstered in waterproof material. A set of RAM smartphone holders are placed throughout to keep your phone in the vehicle.

Don't expect this concept to hit the showroom floor anytime soon, but we do have to give Honda's R&D office in Ohio a round of applause for coming up with something very ridiculous.

Gallery: Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept

Source: Honda

