Honda's Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept Mashes Ridgeline and Side-By-Side Utility

If we were to award the most outrageous concept from an OEM at SEMA 2018, then Honda would be walking away with it thanks to the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept. You might be thinking this just a large side-by-side utility vehicle. Well, yes and no. While a number of parts are borrowed from Honda Powersports' Pioneer 1000 like the doors and steering wheel, the mechanicals are provided from the Ridgeline. This is evident when you look inside as the shape of the dash and instrument are the same.
No word on what powers the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept, but we would guess it is the 3.5L V6 from the Ridgeline with 280 horsepower.
The interior boasts a set of seats from the Civic Type R that are upholstered in waterproof material. A set of RAM smartphone holders are placed throughout to keep your phone in the vehicle.
Don't expect this concept to hit the showroom floor anytime soon, but we do have to give Honda's R&D office in Ohio a round of applause for coming up with something very ridiculous.
Gallery: Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept
Source: Honda
Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept Debuts at 2018 SEMA Show
- Rugged Open Air Vehicle Concept merges light-truck and side-by-side vehicles into ultimate open-air off-road Honda
Oct 30, 2018 - TORRANCE, Calif. Headlining a star-studded lineup of vehicles, the Honda Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept took its bow today in the glittering environs of Las Vegas at the 2018 SEMA show. Combining elements of two production Honda vehicles from different genres, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is based on Honda's Ridgeline pickup and its Pioneer 1000 side-by-side to create the ultimate open-air off-road Honda adventure vehicle.
Designed and developed by Honda R&D Americas, the Rugged Open Air Vehicle concept is a physical thought exercise of what the ultimate off-road Honda four-wheeled vehicle could look like. The vehicle combines the utility of the Honda Ridgeline with the off-road ruggedness and extreme styling of the Honda Pioneer 1000 side-by-side. While the Rugged Open Air Vehicle is a concept, it nonetheless uses existing Honda components, such as modified Ridgeline body and suspension, along with production Pioneer doors and custom designed bed and tailgate panels modeled after the Pioneer. The Ridgeline-based interior has been modified for a life exposed to the outdoors and features a Pioneer 1000 steering wheel adapted to the Ridgeline steering column, along with Civic Type R seats reskinned in waterproof Pioneer 1000 material, smartphone holders from RAM Mounts, and durable paint-on surfaces to protect the exposed instrument panel from the elements.
Recommended Comments
Your content will need to be approved by a moderator