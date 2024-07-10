Jump to content
News
Reviews
Discussons
Activity
Create New...
Close
  • Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Toyota joins IONNA charging network

      IONNA is a cooperation of seven, now eight, vehicle manufacturers set to build 30,000 charge ports in North America by 2030

    Today, Toyota announced that it will join the seven other manufacturers already involved in IONNA as the eighth founding and investing member.  This move will grant Toyota and Lexus buyers access to the growing DC Fast Charging network.

    The IONNA charging network was founded in July 2023 to provide an alternative to the fragmented and sometimes unreliable third-party networks currently available. Several non-Tesla manufacturers expressed frustration with frequent outages reported at Electrify America charging stations, the largest non-Tesla provider at the time.  Toyota joins the seven original manufacturers, BMW, Honda, General Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis. 

    IONNA began operations in February 2024 with the aim of the first charging stations coming online later this year. The charging stations will be located near food and retail establishments with canopies for shade. A mix of NACS and CCS adapters will be available at each station, covering the vast majority of electric vehicles currently offered. (Sorry certain Nissan LEAF owners).

    Toyota currently offers two electric vehicles in North America, the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ and has announced plans for two all-new three-row electric SUVs built in Kentucky. Toyota plans to offer 30 BEV models globally across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030. 

    Go to articles

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    G. David Felt

    Be interesting to see what Toyota / Subaru / Lexus ends up doing as I can tell you right now based on observations, Kia / Hyundai / Genesis are beating them all as they move forward to beat Tesla.

    Everyone is so slow at charging currently except for Kia / Hyundai / Genesis. Interesting observation is that I posted about how I got faster than the 150-kW charging on the 150 kW chargers at EA and it seems this is pretty common as many others report that on those chargers, they get much faster speeds than EA claims.

    EV6 150 kW Electrify America DC Fast Charging Test | Kia EV Forum (kiaevforums.com)

    Hyundai and Genesis forums seem to have the same experience and I read earlier today on Reddit about this too. Have not heard of other EVs charging that way, but I know my wife plugged in when we first got our EV9 to a 150kW charger and got her 80% and left before a standard ID4 that was plugged into a 350kW charger was to 50%.

    Sadly, one of the problems on this is charging etiquette in that 80% is usually best for most drivers unless you're on a road trip. Most EV buyers are clueless to what their top speed is for EVs charging and so they plug into a charger that they cannot take advantage of due to their slow speed. Example is the Chevrolet Bolt, maximum of 50kW charging rate and yet they plug into 150kW or 350kW chargers blocking those that have faster charging speeds.

    Another example is the ID4, if you buy the Pro edition you get a maximum of 170kW charging from 10% to 80% but if it is either of the two lower levels, you only get 140kW maximum charging from 10% to 80%. This totally causes backup at charging stations when people plug into a charger they cannot take advantage of.

    As such, this is the problem with the current Toyota / Lexus / Subaru EVs, all are pathetic fast chargers and yet I see them plug into a 350kW charger when their maximum speed is 100kW for 10% to 80%.

    Hopefully the dealers would inform the buyers, but I doubt it.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    16 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    As such, this is the problem with the current Toyota / Lexus / Subaru EVs, all are pathetic fast chargers and yet I see them plug into a 350kW charger when their maximum speed is 100kW for 10% to 80%.

    But their range is so small (220 miles) that 10% to 80% isn't that long of a charge.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    But their range is so small (220 miles) that 10% to 80% isn't that long of a charge.

    Having a daughter who took advantage of the Subaru EV Lease deal, it is weird how slow the EV charges. Lucky for me, she works from home and pretty much does not go anywhere mon-thur so her 110V outlet in the garage gives her a full battery pack by Friday. 

    Yet with that said, she has her EV-Go free charging and has tried it but asked me why it still takes 30 to 40 min on the fast charge to get to 80%. That compared to 80% in 18 min for my EV is the comparison as to why I feel they suck at fast charging.

    Auto companies need to not limit the fast charging for best experiences imho.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    41 minutes ago, G. David Felt said:

    Having a daughter who took advantage of the Subaru EV Lease deal, it is weird how slow the EV charges. Lucky for me, she works from home and pretty much does not go anywhere mon-thur so her 110V outlet in the garage gives her a full battery pack by Friday. 

    Yet with that said, she has her EV-Go free charging and has tried it but asked me why it still takes 30 to 40 min on the fast charge to get to 80%. That compared to 80% in 18 min for my EV is the comparison as to why I feel they suck at fast charging.

    Auto companies need to not limit the fast charging for best experiences imho.

    Apparently they somewhat fixed that for 2024, but not up to the speed of the other EVs.

    • Thanks 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    3 hours ago, G. David Felt said:

    Having a daughter who took advantage of the Subaru EV Lease deal, it is weird how slow the EV charges. Lucky for me, she works from home and pretty much does not go anywhere mon-thur so her 110V outlet in the garage gives her a full battery pack by Friday. 

    Yet with that said, she has her EV-Go free charging and has tried it but asked me why it still takes 30 to 40 min on the fast charge to get to 80%. That compared to 80% in 18 min for my EV is the comparison as to why I feel they suck at fast charging.

    Auto companies need to not limit the fast charging for best experiences imho.

    Also remember that Toyota doesn't want to do EVs, the market is forcing them to.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    This is good news, they need to get these chargers built because even though most people would charge at home, you still need the charge network big enough so range anxiety isn't a thing.  Because really people have charge anxiety, I think 300 miles is plenty of range and all these EV's do that, Ford's research I think said people drive more than 150 miles in a day only days per year.  So no sense buying cars with huge batteries that are super expensive, if the chargers are there and you can easily recharge if out away from home.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    Drew Dowdell
    On 7/11/2024 at 10:35 PM, smk4565 said:

    This is good news, they need to get these chargers built because even though most people would charge at home, you still need the charge network big enough so range anxiety isn't a thing.  Because really people have charge anxiety, I think 300 miles is plenty of range and all these EV's do that, Ford's research I think said people drive more than 150 miles in a day only days per year.  So no sense buying cars with huge batteries that are super expensive, if the chargers are there and you can easily recharge if out away from home.

    The caveat is that not everyone can charge at home.   People in apartment buildings or rental houses without exterior plugs can't buy EVs?

    We need the network to be extensive, so that means Tesla AND Chargepoint AND Electrify America AND Walmart AND IONNA so that everyone can use an EV even if they can't charge at home.

    And that's also what the big range batteries are for because if you always have to charge publicly, you don't want to have to do it that often.

    • Agree 1
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    smk4565

    smk4565 1,214

    Posted (edited)

    On 7/13/2024 at 10:10 AM, Drew Dowdell said:

    The caveat is that not everyone can charge at home.   People in apartment buildings or rental houses without exterior plugs can't buy EVs?

    We need the network to be extensive, so that means Tesla AND Chargepoint AND Electrify America AND Walmart AND IONNA so that everyone can use an EV even if they can't charge at home.

    And that's also what the big range batteries are for because if you always have to charge publicly, you don't want to have to do it that often.

    True, but some larger apartment complexes or parking garages could put in level 2 chargers, maybe even level 1 for places like an airport extended parking.  If people have their car sit 12 hours at their apartment, or 8 hours in a parking garage while at work, there is opportunity there also for charing without having to build out expensive super chargers.

    And really it is rural America that should be embracing EV's way more because there aren't many gas stations when you get into farm country, you might have to drive 30-40 minutes to find a gas station in some parts of rural America, but they have houses with electricity and can easily charge.  

    Edited by smk4565
    Link to comment
    Share on other sites
    G. David Felt
    46 minutes ago, smk4565 said:

    True, but some larger apartment complexes or parking garages could put in level 2 chargers, maybe even level 1 for places like an airport extended parking.  If people have their car sit 12 hours at their apartment, or 8 hours in a parking garage while at work, there is opportunity there also for charging without having to build out expensive super chargers.

    And really it is rural America that should be embracing EV's way more because there aren't many gas stations when you get into farm country, you might have to drive 30-40 minutes to find a gas station in some parts of rural America, but they have houses with electricity and can easily charge.  

    COST, Apartment owners are very stingy even here in Liberal PNW, there is city mandates now to get apartment owners to install chargers as renters are complaining. Yet up north by my area where I live around Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Edmonds and Mukilteo Apartment owners who have installed L2 chargers rarely have vacancy so yes, it is valuable I believe and of course the Tesla Supercharger stations are packed all the time.

    Workwise, Seattle has been very progressive in having building owners install chargers and I had at one time posted pictures of all the chargers at my work where 2 years ago, there were 4 and now there is 20 and still they are filled up, so demand is truly there, but resistance to change is still very hard among older folks. With GOP Trump having control of the Rural he has them sold on Toxic Diesel is the life and EVs need to die, so I doubt rural will get chargers without the Feds forcing the install and then we have to deal with the idiots cutting the cables or icing the chargers.

    I hope there is a future way to have the cables shock the idiots that attempt to cut the cables as it is just stupid.

    Link to comment
    Share on other sites


    Join the conversation

    You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
    Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.

    Guest
    Add a comment...

    ×   Pasted as rich text.   Paste as plain text instead

      Only 75 emoji are allowed.

    ×   Your link has been automatically embedded.   Display as a link instead

    ×   Your previous content has been restored.   Clear editor

    ×   You cannot paste images directly. Upload or insert images from URL.

    ×

  • google-news-icon.png



×
×
  • Create New...

Hey there, we noticed you're using an ad-blocker. We're a small site that is supported by ads or subscriptions. We rely on these to pay for server costs and vehicle reviews.  Please consider whitelisting us in your ad-blocker, or if you really like what you see, you can pick up one of our subscriptions for just $1.75 a month or $15 a year. It may not seem like a lot, but it goes a long way to help support real, honest content, that isn't generated by an AI bot.

See you out there.

Drew
Editor-in-Chief

I've whitelisted
Continue without support

Write what you are looking for and press enter or click the search icon to begin your search