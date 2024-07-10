Toyota joins IONNA charging network

Today, Toyota announced that it will join the seven other manufacturers already involved in IONNA as the eighth founding and investing member. This move will grant Toyota and Lexus buyers access to the growing DC Fast Charging network.

The IONNA charging network was founded in July 2023 to provide an alternative to the fragmented and sometimes unreliable third-party networks currently available. Several non-Tesla manufacturers expressed frustration with frequent outages reported at Electrify America charging stations, the largest non-Tesla provider at the time. Toyota joins the seven original manufacturers, BMW, Honda, General Motors, Kia, Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.

IONNA began operations in February 2024 with the aim of the first charging stations coming online later this year. The charging stations will be located near food and retail establishments with canopies for shade. A mix of NACS and CCS adapters will be available at each station, covering the vast majority of electric vehicles currently offered. (Sorry certain Nissan LEAF owners).

Toyota currently offers two electric vehicles in North America, the Toyota bZ4X and the Lexus RZ and has announced plans for two all-new three-row electric SUVs built in Kentucky. Toyota plans to offer 30 BEV models globally across its Toyota and Lexus brands by 2030.