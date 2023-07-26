Seven Manufactures Form Joint-Venture to Build a Rival to Tesla's Supercharger Network

BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis announced a new venture today to build out an EV charging network to rival Tesla's. The aim is to install at least 30,000 high-speed charging points in urban and highway locations across then country. The first chargers will go online in the U.S. in the summer of 2024, with chargers in Canada following shortly after.

Of the manufacturers in this venture, General Motors and Mercedes-Benz recently announced agreements with Tesla for access to their SuperCharger network. While Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Mercedes-Benz, have all committed to Tesla's NACS charging connector.

The network will use the 350-kw / 800-volt and offer both Tesla's NACS and CCS connectors. What wasn't announced was support for the V4 version of the NACS standard, which supports 800-Volt peak charging, but 800-Volt charging is a key feature of GM's Ultium technology, so we expect it will be offered.

The as yet unnamed network will be powered by renewable energy and will be open to all makes and models that use either the NACS or CCS connectors. Sorry, Nissan Leaf and Kia Soul EV owners, you're out of luck.

This move reflects a frustration by manufacturers regarding the reliability and build-out speed when relying on third-party charging networks. Electrify America, one of the largest non-Tesla fast-charging networks, has a reputation for broken and error-prone charging stations. With EV adoption being a Chicken and Egg problem, this move by the manufacturers is an attempt to squeeze the egg out of the chicken.

To put a project of this size into perspective, the Tesla SuperCharger network offers 20,400 fast-charging ports at 1,900 locations while Electrify America offers 3,600 fast-charging ports at 800 locations, but EA's network is mostly at the slower charge rate of 150kw rather than 350kw.

General Motors and Mercedes-Benz, which are both building out their own charging networks, will continue to do so separately from this plan.

