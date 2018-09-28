A Decision To Decide Audi's CEO Fate Has Been Postponed

Today, the supervisory board of the Volkswagen Group was planning to make a decision as to the future of Audi CEO Rupert Stadler. Since June, Stadler has been in jail over concerns of evidence tampering with the diesel emission scandal. But a decision could not be reached and the decision has been postponed.

Sources tell Automotive News that representatives for Stadler and Volkswagen's board were unable to to negotiate a solution that would see Stadler step down as Audi CEO. No reason was given as to why an agreement could not be reached.

Bram Schot, Audi sales executive has been acting as interim CEO.

Source: Automotive News (Subscription Required)