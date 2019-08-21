Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Audi RS 6 Avant Heading to the US

      ...When you need to get groceries fast...

    After 25 years on the market in other countries as Forbidden Fruit, the Audi RS 6 Avant will finally be coming to the U.S.  The RS 6 Avant comes with a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 that gets from naught to 62.1 mph in 3.6 seconds.  On the track, the wicked wagon is capable of a top speed of 155 mph. European specifications for the engine are 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, however U.S. specs will be released closer to launch.  Putting that power to all four wheels is an eight-speed Tiptronic. The Quattro system actively splits torque between each of the rear wheels with the ability to send nearly all torque to one wheel. 

    The RS comes with an adaptive air suspension with controlled damping that can be set to comfort or performance.  An optional suspension is offered, driver adjustable Dynamic Ride Control that helps with improved cornering and handling. Drivers can select from six drive modes, including RS1 and RS2 which are customizable. 

    The exterior of the RS is specific to the car. The body of the car is about 1.6 inches wider than none RS Avants with flared wheel arches. 

    The RS 6 Avant will arrive in dealerships in 2020. 

     

    Source and Images: Audi of America

    dfelt

    Nice interior, exterior is too coupe like for me in a CUV. Be interesting to see final specs and pricing. Hopefully they bring some quality as I have noticed all Audi's seem to have a very bad soot problem at the exhuast. They really seem to blacken things up out of the tailpipe.

    Robert Hall
    6 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Nice interior, exterior is too coupe like for me in a CUV. Be interesting to see final specs and pricing. Hopefully they bring some quality as I have noticed all Audi's seem to have a very bad soot problem at the exhuast. They really seem to blacken things up out of the tailpipe.

    It's not a CUV..it's a proper station wagon...the performance wagon version of the A6 sedan. 

    dfelt
    9 minutes ago, Robert Hall said:

    It's not a CUV..it's a proper station wagon...the performance wagon version of the A6 sedan. 

    OK, Yup I am WRONG, your right it is a station wagon as I look at it again. But hate the Coupe backside of it.

    This is what I grew up in as a proper station wagon:

    See the source image

     

    Custom Cruiser Delta 98 with the rear facing 3rd seat. Roomy, comfy and a true road cruiser.

    ykX

    I love how it looks.  

    If I had a lot of money, I would just buy it for kicks, a station wagon that can probably beat most Corvettes, at least in a straight line.

    riviera74

    In our crossover-obsessed era, how many wagons such as the Volvos and this Audi actually sell these days?

    regfootball

    Pretty cool. Maybe Audi sells a few hundred but they will charge accordingly. And it will be an image booster. Only thing missing is diesel / Manual. Lol

