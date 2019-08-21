After 25 years on the market in other countries as Forbidden Fruit, the Audi RS 6 Avant will finally be coming to the U.S. The RS 6 Avant comes with a 4.0 liter twin-turbo V8 that gets from naught to 62.1 mph in 3.6 seconds. On the track, the wicked wagon is capable of a top speed of 155 mph. European specifications for the engine are 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, however U.S. specs will be released closer to launch. Putting that power to all four wheels is an eight-speed Tiptronic. The Quattro system actively splits torque between each of the rear wheels with the ability to send nearly all torque to one wheel.

The RS comes with an adaptive air suspension with controlled damping that can be set to comfort or performance. An optional suspension is offered, driver adjustable Dynamic Ride Control that helps with improved cornering and handling. Drivers can select from six drive modes, including RS1 and RS2 which are customizable.

The exterior of the RS is specific to the car. The body of the car is about 1.6 inches wider than none RS Avants with flared wheel arches.

The RS 6 Avant will arrive in dealerships in 2020.