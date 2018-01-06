Bentley Plans to Debut Bentayga Plug-In Hybrid At Geneva

Bentley has been talking about building a plug-in hybrid variant of their Bentayga SUV for quite some time and soon they'll be revealing it to the world.

According to Automotive News Europe, Bentley will be debuting the plug-in hybrid variant at the Geneva Motor Show in March. It is thought that Bentley would use the same powertrain found in the Porsche Panamera E-Hybrid - a 2.9L twin-turbo V6 paired with 136 horsepower electric motor to produce a combined output of 462 horsepower. When fully charged, the E-Hybrid can travel up 30 miles on electric power alone. We're expecting the Bentayga to have a shorter range.

The Plug-In Hybrid version of the Bentayga will go on sale in the second-half of 2018, giving Bentley three different engine options for the U.S. - a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 and 6.0L twin-turbo W12. Europe also gets the option of a V8 diesel.

