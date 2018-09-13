Jump to content

    Spying: This Bentley Continental GT Is Hiding A PHEV In Plain Sight

      The additional fuel door is the clue

    At first glance, you might be wondering why a spy photographer took photos of what appears to be a standard Bentley Continental GT. But then why would this particular Continental GT have two fuel doors, one on each fender? The one on the right is the for fuel. The one on the left is most likely a charging port - leading to many thinking this is a mule for a plug-in hybrid variant of the Continental GT.

    What is most likely under the skin is a reworked version of Porsche’s hybrid system which is comprised of a turbocharged V6 and an electric motor. Bentley will be using a variant for the upcoming Bentayga Hybrid, although power figures are being kept quiet.

    Considering the undisguised state of this mule, we're thinking Bentley could reveal a production version sometime next year.

    Source: Autoblog, Motor1


