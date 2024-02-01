Jump to content
    By Anthony Fongaro

    2025 BMW M4 Receives iDrive 8.5 Inch Infotainment System and Live Cockpit Professional

      The range starts at $80,095 for the M4 and rises to $96,295 for the Competition xDrive convertible.

    BMW's M4 Competition, with its three-liter twin-turbo inline-six, already has a lot of power, clocking in at 503 horsepower. For 2025, BMW decided to add more power to the xDrive all-wheel-drive trim for 2025, bumping it up 20 to 523 horsepower. For comparison, non-Competition trims of the Rear-wheel-drive M4 use the same three-liter twin-turbo inline-six producing "just" 473 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque while the more powerful rear-wheel-drive Competition makes 503 horsepower and 479 pound-feet of torque.

    With the six-speed manual transmission, the standard M4 coupe accelerates from 0-60 MPH in 4.1 seconds, while more powerful rear-wheel-drive Competition can achieve this in 3.8 seconds. Since the horsepower bump is meager, the M4 xDrive coupe and convertible have the same 0-60. The M4 Competition xDrive sees 60 MPH in 3.4 seconds, while the convertible achieves this in 3.6 seconds. With the optional M Driver's Package, the top speed increases to 180 MPH for the coupe and 174 MPH for the convertible.

    0-60 times:

    • M4 Coupe RWD - 4.1 seconds
    • M4 Competition RWD - 3.8 seconds
    • M4 Coupe Competition xDrive - 3.5 seconds
    • M4 Convertible Competition xDrive - 3.6 seconds

    Exterior changes include a new headlight LED design, and the taillights receive a new laser-accented design. For a bolder look, a new M Design exterior graphic that puts stripes on the hood and trunk lid in black or red. This includes an M logo on the hood and accent lines around the exterior.

    The interior contains a new steering wheel with a flat-bottomed rim and comes in M Alcantara finish for the first time. BMW has integrated the latest iDrive 8.5 infotainment system in the new M4 with a 14.9-inch touchscreen and 12.3-inch digital cluster. Also standard is BMW's Live Cockpit Professional, which contains navigation and an M-specific heads-up display.

    2025 BMW M4 prices have increased. A base M4 coupe starts at $80,095, and the rear-wheel-drive Competition costs $84,195. The M4 Competition coupe costs $89,295, with the more expensive Competition xDrive convertible coming in at $96,295.

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    David

    WOW, so an oversized kidney grill that makes it ugly imho on top of a driver's seat with a raised nutcracker center spot on the driver's seat. I am really thinking that BMW has a bunch of ballless engineers. Not impressed.

