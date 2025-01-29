Jump to content
    2026 BMW iX: Enhanced Power, Range, and Simplified Design Unveiled

      How does a German auto company deliver on a successful SUV, by delivering increased power, range and efficiency while also simplifying the design language, this is the updated BMW iX.

    P90585154_highRes.jpg

    BMW for the 2026 model year of the iX SAV or Sports Activity Vehicle has stated that they have delivered a simplified design language EV with more power, range and efficency. Lets look at the options this updated EV SUV or SAV as BMW calls it offers.

    2026 BMW iX models:

    • iX xDrive45 provides 402 hp and an estimated range of up to 312 miles, 0-60 in 4.9 seconds, top speed of 124mph
    • iX xDrive60 provides 536 hp and an estimated range of up to 340 miles, 0-60 in 4.4 seconds, top speed of 124mph
    • iX M70 xDrive provides 650 hp and an estimated range of up to 302 miles in a performance-oriented M-specific design, 0-60 in 3.6 seconds, top speed of 155mph

    Base MSRPs (+$1,175 destination and handling)

    • 2025 BMW iX xDrive45                    $75,150
    • 2025 BMW iX xDrive60                    $88,500
    • 2025 BMW iX M70 xDrive                $111,500

    P90585161_highRes.jpg

    Simplified, enhanced sportiness design language on the exterior of the 2026 iX SAV. Did BMW achieve this?

    BMW has redesigned the headlights, turn indicators and updated the kidney grille, but is it enough to enhance the look? They say subtle diagonal lines are echoed from front to back while the front and rear aprons have a seamless design and a higher proportion of surfaces that are painted body-color.

    This simplified design language is paired with 20-inch alloy wheels by default but have the option of offering 21-, 22- and 23-inch wheel options. All of these aluminum wheels come with optional use aluminum inserts that help reduce drag.

    Interior: Progressive Luxury, Refined Sportiness

    BMW has for the first time offered in the iX upgraded seats that offer a wide range of adjustments, including backrest adjustments, lumbar support and pronounced contouring.

    This continues with upgraded Climate comfort package, to a panoramic roof and enhanced Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, with 30 speakers and exciters in the front seats, delivers an exceptionally intense and precisely balanced sound experience.

    You decide as here is the visually released images:

    iX xDrive45 interior

    P90585033_highRes.jpg

    iX xDrive60 interior

    P90585184_highRes.jpg

    iX M70 xDrive Interior

    P90585339_highRes.jpg

    Full gallery can be viewed here: 2026 BMW iX Gallery

    Some updated details in regards to the EV powertrain:

    • Net usable power by model
      • iX xDrive45 - 100.1 kWh
      • iX xDrive60 - 113.4 kWh
      • iX M79 xDrive - 112.8 kWh
    • New Heat Pump
    • More efficient predictive heat management of the battery pack
    • Updated optimized charging software
      • iX xDrive45 - 175 kW top charging speed
      • iX xDrive60 - 195 kW top charging speed
      • iX M79 xDrive - 195 kW top charging speed
    • Automated optimized driving and parking with Level 2+ highway assistance
    • Enhanced Smartphone control of parking and maneuvering
      • Parking Assistant, including Back-Up Assistant
      • Optional Parking Assistant Professional, part of the Driving Assistant Professional Package, adds Parking View including Top View, Panorama View and 3D View, as well as the BMW Drive Recorder and Anti-Theft Recorder
    • Display and operating system, connectivity.  Intuitive user experience and advanced digital services.
    • BMW Maps navigation system with charging-optimized route planning
    • Over-the-air updates: Remote Software Upgrade and BMW ConnectedDrive Upgrades
    • Video streaming and in-car gaming on the control display
    • Personalized user experience with BMW ID, My BMW App and personal eSIM, BMW Digital Key Plus as standard
    • Efficient driving with the efficiency trainer BMW app
    • Optimized 400V architecture

    Production of the 2026 BMW iX will begin March 2025, deliveries are expected to commence Q2 of 2025.

    Further details to be released closer to launch.

    smk4565

    The grille is ridiculously large, the bolt on screen on the dash makes no sense.  I don't get how BMW had it's best sales year ever in 2024 when they build these ugly cars.

