BMW Vision M Next Concept Unveiled

BMW unveiled their BMW Vision M Next Concept in Munich today. This concept displays the prototype of BMW's future driving assistance technologies named "EASE" and "BOOST". EASE allows the car to take over the task of driving and allowing the driver to relaxing in a comfortable living space. Relaxing, talking, in-car entertainment, or other things focused away from driving are possible here. BOOST offers the driver the ultimate driving experience.

The interior is driver oriented even if the driver is not driving. The design keeps the driver focused on the right content at the right time.

Much of the Vision M Next Concept is a homage to the current BMW i8 PHEV. The exterior is pure sports car. Power comes from a PHEV drive with a total output of 600 horsepower and a top speed of 186 MPH. Zero to 62 MPH is said to take just 3.0 seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that grants extra power at the push of a button. All electric mode is good for up to 62 miles of range allowing for most commutes to be made purely on electricity alone...assuming you don't use the BOOST+ button too often.

The concept isn't expected to go into production, but could indicate the path that BMW takes for both the i8 and fully autonomous driving. Parts of the structure use recycled carbon fiber reinforced plastic, similar to bits of the 7-series and the platform can be used for EV, PHEV, and internal combustion engines. BMW plans on releasing 25 electrified models over the next few years with all of them on the scene by 2023.