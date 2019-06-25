Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    BMW Vision M Next Concept Unveiled

      the Ultimate Driving Machine can take the wheel for you, or let you have fun on your own...

    BMW unveiled their BMW Vision M Next Concept in Munich today. This concept displays the prototype of BMW's future driving assistance technologies named "EASE" and "BOOST".  EASE allows the car to take over the task of driving and allowing the driver to relaxing in a comfortable living space.  Relaxing, talking, in-car entertainment, or other things focused away from driving are possible here. BOOST offers the driver the ultimate driving experience. 

    The interior is driver oriented even if the driver is not driving. The design keeps the driver focused on the right content at the right time. 

    Much of the Vision M Next Concept is a homage to the current BMW i8 PHEV. The exterior is pure sports car. Power comes from a PHEV drive with a total output of 600 horsepower and a top speed of 186 MPH.  Zero to 62 MPH is said to take just 3.0 seconds. There is also a BOOST+ mode that grants extra power at the push of a button.   All electric mode is good for up to 62 miles of range allowing for most commutes to be made purely on electricity alone...assuming you don't use the BOOST+ button too often. 

    The concept isn't expected to go into production, but could indicate the path that BMW takes for both the i8 and fully autonomous driving.  Parts of the structure use recycled carbon fiber reinforced plastic, similar to bits of the 7-series and the platform can be used for EV, PHEV, and internal combustion engines.  BMW plans on releasing 25 electrified models over the next few years with all of them on the scene by 2023.

     

     

    Source and Images: BMW Media

    smk4565

    They should build something like this.  They need a halo sports car product to compete with Porsche, Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini and all those guys.  Plus they need to push their EV cars.

    balthazar

    BMW isn't a 'halo sports car' company.

    Besides, they have the spectacular i8 hybrid getting unilaterally rejected.

    Drew Dowdell
    11 hours ago, daves87rs said:

    Is it fun to drive?

    The i8 is a hoot to drive!

    11 hours ago, balthazar said:

    BMW isn't a 'halo sports car' company.

    Besides, they have the spectacular i8 hybrid getting unilaterally rejected.

    The i8 is so hard and tight to get in and out of (even for me) that it makes an NSX look like getting into a '66 Toronado. 

    dfelt
    1 hour ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    The i8 is a hoot to drive!

    The i8 is so hard and tight to get in and out of (even for me) that it makes an NSX look like getting into a '66 Toronado. 

    At least unlike Mercedes-Benz, BMW actually has built a few of their concepts for production. :P

    dwightlooi

    Looks like an i8 which was a total loser product. And, looks like they are repeating the same loser formula -- pathetic electric range + weak asses ICE generator. Add a big price tag and the impracticalities of of a 2-seat coupe, good luck with the sales.

    Let me put it this way, the car will be CHEAPER, SIMPLER, LIGHTER and FASTER if it was simply a pure EV. And, trust me, people looking for a "practical" ride with the legs to go on interstate trips don't buy 2-seat hybrid supertoys anyway.

    dfelt
    14 minutes ago, balthazar said:

    I would assume; nothing. 

    True, but then who knows what the crazy German Government will do since it is the strongest and most powerful in the European Union, they pretty much can dictate what they want.

    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW News: BMW's M Division Might Get Bespoke Model
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW is studying ways to give its performance M-Division special models not based on any current or former BMW.   BMW has already apparently decided which class of car the models will be in, but will not reveal details on it just yet.  Multiple concepts are being studied. 
      The comments came from Markus Flasch, BMW's head of in-house tuning.  Further up for debate is whether the models would be internal combustion or electric or a blend of both. Whichever form they take, the M cars would "fit our character.... a combination of precision, agility, and luxury", though they would not necessarily be positioned above the M8.
      Having standalone models would help BMW's M-Division better compete with Mercedes-Benz AMG

      View full article
    • Drew Dowdell
      BMW's M Division Might Get Bespoke Model
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW is studying ways to give its performance M-Division special models not based on any current or former BMW.   BMW has already apparently decided which class of car the models will be in, but will not reveal details on it just yet.  Multiple concepts are being studied. 
      The comments came from Markus Flasch, BMW's head of in-house tuning.  Further up for debate is whether the models would be internal combustion or electric or a blend of both. Whichever form they take, the M cars would "fit our character.... a combination of precision, agility, and luxury", though they would not necessarily be positioned above the M8.
      Having standalone models would help BMW's M-Division better compete with Mercedes-Benz AMG
    • Drew Dowdell
      May 2019: BMW Group
      By Drew Dowdell
      Woodcliff Lake, NJ – June 3, 2019… Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.7 percent in May 2019 for a total of 27,109 over the 26,662 vehicles sold in May 2018.

      all-new BMW 3 Series sedan – the core of the BMW “Ultimate Driving Machine” brand – is proving that there is still room for a high-performing sports sedan in the U.S. market, selling more than 4,300 units in May 2019. BMW X3 Sports Activity Vehicle continues to be the best-selling BMW model in the U.S. with nearly 6,200 units sold in May 2019. BMW Sports Activity Vehicles in total – including X1 through X7 – account for 56% of BMW sales YTD.

      “We owe much of our continued growth in 2019 to the new 3 Series sedan and our fleet of U.S.-built Sports Activity Vehicles,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “I’ve said it before, but as a result of our ongoing product offensive, we have the right product that our customers are looking for right now.”

      Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019
        May May % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 2019 2018 BMW passenger cars 13,566 17,074 -20.5 67,613 79,647 -15.10% BMW light trucks 13,543 9,588 41.2 57,200 44,332 29% TOTAL BMW 27,109 26,662 1.7 124,813 123,979 0.70%

      BMW Group Electrified Vehicle Sales
      BMW Group sales of electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles decreased 29.7 percent in May 2019 vs. May 2018. Model changeover has limited the current BMW Group electrified lineup to five models including the BMW i3, BMW i8 and i8 Roadster, BMW 530e, and MINI Countryman plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. Plug-in hybrid variants of the BMW X5, the all-new BMW 3 Series and updated BMW 7 Series recently debuted at the Geneva International Motor Show. These models and a plug-in-hybrid variant of the BMW X3 will begin sales in the U.S. at a future date.

      MINI Brand Sales
      For May, MINI USA reported 2,822 vehicles sold, a decrease of 33.2 percent from the 4,226 in the same month a year ago.

      BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles
      BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 10,306 vehicles, a decrease of 15.1 percent from May 2018. Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 21,621 vehicles, a decrease of 6.6 percent from May 2018.
      MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles
      MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 1,201 vehicles, a decrease of 13 percent from May 2018. Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 2,807 vehicles, a decrease of 6.7 percent from May 2018. Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, May 2019
        May-19 May-18 % YTD YTD % 2019 2018 BMW CPO 10,306 12,145 -15.10% 47,878 52,998 -9.70% BMW Total Pre-Owned 21,621 23,147 -6.60% 102,611 101,005 1.60%   MINI CPO 1,201 1,381 -13.00% 5,381 5,146 4.60% MINI Total Pre-Owned 2,807 3,009 -6.70% 12,510 12,809 -2.30%  
    • Drew Dowdell
      April 2019: BMW North America
      By Drew Dowdell
      BMW of North America Reports April 2019 U.S. Sales.
      Overall BMW Brand Sales Increase 1.4% BMW X7 Sports Activity Vehicle and All-New BMW 3 Series Sedan Continue to Drive Growth in the U.S. Woodcliff Lake, NJ – May 1, 2019… Sales of BMW brand vehicles increased 1.4 percent in April 2019 for a total of 23,816 over the 23,482 vehicles sold in April 2018.

      BMW Sports Activity Vehicles continue to drive sales growth in the U.S., led by the BMW X3, BMW X5 and the BMW X7, which sold 2,291 units in its second full month of availability. The all-new BMW 3 Series sedan also performed particularly well, with an increase of 2.6 percent over April 2018, while the BMW 5 Series sedan remains the leader in its segment.

      “We’ve said before that our focus for 2019 would be profitability and growth -- and we’re right where we want to be,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “Demand for the BMW X7 only continues to grow, and the new 3 Series, with its suite of new technology features and exceptional driving dynamics has drawn rave reviews from our dealers, the media and most importantly, our customers.”
       
      Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, April 2019
       
      Apr. 2019
      Apr.2018
      %
      YTD Apr. 2019 YTD Apr. 2018          %
      i3
      331
      503
      -34.2%
      1,295
      2,500                   -48.2%
      i8
      87
      57
      53.0%
      248
      175                       41.7%
      2 Series
      581
      879
      -33.9%
      2,643
      3,647                   -27.5%
      3 Series
      3,642
      3,550
      2.6%
      11,867
      17,201                -31.0%
      4 Series
      1,214
      2,473
      -50.9%
      8,616
      9,412                     -8.5%
      5 Series
      2,857
      3,056
      -6.5%
      13,202
      13,094                    0.8%
      6 Series
      96
      398
      -75.9%
      721
      1,428                   -49.5%
      7 Series
      567
      546
      3.8%
      2,860
      2,346                    21.9%
      8 Series
      275
      0
      0.0%
      876
      0                              0.0%
      Z4
      271
      0
      0.0%
      472
      2 23500.0%
      X1
      1,618
      2,501
      -35.3%
      7,474
      10,752                -30.5%
      X2
      822
      1,069
      -23.1%
      3,773
      2,016                    87.2%
      BMW passenger cars
      12,361
      15,032
      -17.8%
      54,047
      62,573                 -13.6%
      X3
      4,321
      3,865
      11.8%
      18,889
      14,647                  29.0%
      X4
      638
      193
      230.6%
      2,074
      1,610                    28.8%
      X5
      3,781
      3,800
      -0.5%
      15,693
      15,876                   -1.2%
      X6
      424
      592
      -28.4%
      2,524
      2,611                     -3.3%
      X7
      2,291
      0
      0.0%
      4,477
      0                              0.0%
      BMW light trucks
      11,455
      8,450
      35.6%
      43,657
      34,744                  25.7%
      BMW brand
      23,816
      23,482
      1.4%
      97,704
      97,317                    0.4%
      Cooper /S Hardtop 2 Door
      743
      634
      17.2%
      2,822
      2,973                     -5.1%
      Cooper /S Hardtop 4 Door
      460
      394
      16.8%
      2,127
      1,779                    19.6%
      Cooper /S Convertible
      338
      972
      -65.2%
      1,462
      1,920                   -23.9%
      Cooper /S Clubman
      200
      350
      -42.9%
      1,039
      1,297                   -19.9%
      Countryman
      880
      1,381
      -36.3%
      4,076
      6,295                   -35.3%
      MINI brand
      2,621
      3,731
      -29.8%
      11,526
      14,264                 -19.2%
      TOTAL BMW of North
       
       
       
       
       
      America, LLC
      26,437
      27,213
      -2.9%
      109,230
      111,581                 -2.1%
    • Drew Dowdell
      Genesis Introduces Mint Concept at New York Auto Show: Comments
      By Drew Dowdell
      Genesis unveiled something very different at the New York International Auto Show this evening.  It's their take on an electrified luxury city car.
      The jellybean like shape is supposed to evoke classic proportions while having a modern minimalistic appearance. It is a 2-door, 2 passenger car that has access to the rear storage area via a pair of scissor doors. 
      Inside is similarly minimalistic and oblong. The dashboard is integrated directly into the steering wheel surrounded by 6 large control buttons. For those of you who miss having a bench seat, Genesis brings you hope. 
      The high density battery is capable of a 200-mile range and 350-kWh fast charging. 
      As this is a concept, don't expect it to go into production anytime soon, but Genesis is toying with electrification just like all the other brands and will likely be bringing an electric vehicle out soon. 
       
       

      View full article

