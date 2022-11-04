Buick Electra EV Path Becomes Clear

Buicks biggest market is China and yet GM has clearly stated that starting in 2024, Buick will start the transition to all EV here in the U.S. as Buicks second biggest market. GM has been busy filling with the U.S. patent and trademark office as well as in Canada, China and across Europe to ensure no one else uses or has access to the Electra name.

Here at the start of November, uncovered by GM Authority web site, nine new trademarks alone were filed on top of the traditional Electra, Electra GS we also see that Buick will have the Electra E1 to E9 for a full family of all sized EVs.

Back in June 2022, Buick revealed their latest concept, the Wildcat LV Concept.

Buick also released a press release at the same time as the Buick Wildcat LV Concept that starting in 2024, Buick would begine their transition to an all-EV SUV Portfolio. Sharon Gauci, executive director for Global Buick and GMC Design stated that the new EV lineup would be based on the new Global Design Language found here in the Wildcat.

With the latest paten trademarks of Electra E1 to E9, and the lack of denial in questions asked of GM, it would appear that GM is going to make the EV portfolio a sub-brand of Buick allowing for sale of both ICE and EV on the same dealership lot. Kia, Hyundai and others have done this as well with the EV6, EV5, etc. naming scheme.

It would appear that based on the trademark filings, we will have two tiers of EVs under Buick, the standard EVs following the Electra E# signature with the core trims of Preferred, Essence and Avenir and then one could expect a Sporty version with the Electra E# GS trim.

Buick has committed to having these all built on their new Ultium platform. There is the ability as per GM's own press release to have FWD, RWD and AWD formats. Usually, sub-compact and compacts tend to follow an FWD/AWD packaging where mid-size and full-size usually have RWD/AWD.

Buick has shown off their Concept X SUV which is supposed to be very close to the actual first EV SUV that they will release in China and here in the U.S. in 2024.

<iframe allowFullScreen = "allowfullscreen" src = "https://motorsport.tv/embed/KomhEnsG" width = "560" height = "315" frameBorder = "0" ></iframe>

With the Buick Wildcat LV Concept and now the Buick Electra-X concept SUV it would seem that Buick is polishing the look of their new global EV portfolio.