    Buick Electra EV Path Becomes Clear

      Buick shows off in China their first EV SUV that is also planned for the U.S. in 2024.

    Buicks biggest market is China and yet GM has clearly stated that starting in 2024, Buick will start the transition to all EV here in the U.S. as Buicks second biggest market. GM has been busy filling with the U.S. patent and trademark office as well as in Canada, China and across Europe to ensure no one else uses or has access to the Electra name.

    Here at the start of November, uncovered by GM Authority web site, nine new trademarks alone were filed on top of the traditional Electra, Electra GS we also see that Buick will have the Electra E1 to E9 for a full family of all sized EVs.

    image.png

    Back in June 2022, Buick revealed their latest concept, the Wildcat LV Concept.

    Buick also released a press release at the same time as the Buick Wildcat LV Concept that starting in 2024, Buick would begine their transition to an all-EV SUV Portfolio. Sharon Gauci, executive director for Global Buick and GMC Design stated that the new EV lineup would be based on the new Global Design Language found here in the Wildcat.

    buick-wildcat-ev-concept-001.jpg

    With the latest paten trademarks of Electra E1 to E9, and the lack of denial in questions asked of GM, it would appear that GM is going to make the EV portfolio a sub-brand of Buick allowing for sale of both ICE and EV on the same dealership lot. Kia, Hyundai and others have done this as well with the EV6, EV5, etc. naming scheme.

    image.png

    It would appear that based on the trademark filings, we will have two tiers of EVs under Buick, the standard EVs following the Electra E# signature with the core trims of Preferred, Essence and Avenir and then one could expect a Sporty version with the Electra E# GS trim.

    Buick has committed to having these all built on their new Ultium platform. There is the ability as per GM's own press release to have FWD, RWD and AWD formats. Usually, sub-compact and compacts tend to follow an FWD/AWD packaging where mid-size and full-size usually have RWD/AWD.

    Buick has shown off their Concept X SUV which is supposed to be very close to the actual first EV SUV that they will release in China and here in the U.S. in 2024. 

    https://motorsport.tv/embed/KomhEnsG

    With the Buick Wildcat LV Concept and now the Buick Electra-X concept SUV it would seem that Buick is polishing the look of their new global EV portfolio.

    11.jpg10.jpg

    David

    To me I see that the Chinese design studio took heavily from Ferrari and Lamborghini in their design style. I like it, but I also find it interesting to see it so clearly to me. If the GS performance version does well, it will be great.

    2022-ferrari-purosangue-suv.jpglamborghini-urus.jpg

    trinacriabob

    I only like the first vehicle shown.   That is, unless they handled the rear and trunk styling poorly, which I can't tell from the angle.  It looks like a sedan with a slight jellybean look for the trunk area.

    From the front, it looks great.  Also, the new tri-shield badging is attractive.  They might as well go this route, since we aren't going to be looking through a circular tri-shield hood ornament anymore!

    Most of the other cars are overstyled.

    It's interesting that this is happening.  It's probably the realization that previous Buick owners will be walking if they don't bring some sedans (and coupes) back into the fold.

    ccap41

    Yeah, that naming scheme is quite dreadful. It isn't like Merc's, Audi's, BMW's, or Caddy's is any better, but they have the clean sheet option and are still choosing this route? 

    David
    1 hour ago, trinacriabob said:

    I only like the first vehicle shown.   That is, unless they handled the rear and trunk styling poorly, which I can't tell from the angle.  It looks like a sedan with a slight jellybean look for the trunk area.

    From the front, it looks great.  Also, the new tri-shield badging is attractive.  They might as well go this route, since we aren't going to be looking through a circular tri-shield hood ornament anymore!

    Most of the other cars are overstyled.

    It's interesting that this is happening.  It's probably the realization that previous Buick owners will be walking if they don't bring some sedans (and coupes) back into the fold.

    Drew covered the Buick Wildcat LV Concept Car here:

    Has a full series of pictures inside and out. Check it out, you will like the car. I really do.

    David

    @smk4565 @ccap41 Considering that Buick sold 828,000 plus in China in 2021 and sold 182,000 plus in 2021, China has an 8 to 1 advantage over the US as to why they still have a full car and mini-van portfolio there compared to here.

    Germany started the terrible trend of terrible auto names, examples:

    • A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, E-Class, G-Class, S-Class
    • CLA, CLS
    • EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS, EQV
    • GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS
    • AMG-GT, AMG SL, AMG One
    • 1-Series, 2-Series, 3-Series, 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, 7-Series, 8-Series
    • X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7
    • Z3, Z4
    • i4, i7, iX1, iX3, iX and BMW has trademarked the whole ix1 to iX9 series.

    China started off and for the most part bought all the German so called luxury auto's even though Buick outsells them there and so it makes sense that the Buick Chinese design studio came up with Electra E1 to E9.

    Have to say this is a sharp Looking SUV.

    9.jpg

    ccap41
    9 minutes ago, David said:

    @smk4565 @ccap41 Considering that Buick sold 828,000 plus in China in 2021 and sold 182,000 plus in 2021, China has an 8 to 1 advantage over the US as to why they still have a full car and mini-van portfolio there compared to here.

    Germany started the terrible trend of terrible auto names, examples:

    • A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, E-Class, G-Class, S-Class
    • CLA, CLS
    • EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS, EQV
    • GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS
    • AMG-GT, AMG SL, AMG One
    • 1-Series, 2-Series, 3-Series, 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, 7-Series, 8-Series
    • X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7
    • Z3, Z4
    • i4, i7, iX1, iX3, iX and BMW has trademarked the whole ix1 to iX9 series.

    China started off and for the most part bought all the German so called luxury auto's even though Buick outsells them there and so it makes sense that the Buick Chinese design studio came up with Electra E1 to E9.

    Have to say this is a sharp Looking SUV.

    9.jpg

    ...so...? 

    Just saying, it would have been nice for them to continue to use names and not join the alphanumeric garbage that the Germans and Cadillac are using. I'm glad Cadillac is starting to move away from that with their new and upcoming electric offerings though. I'm not a fan of the naming styling with the "iq" on everything but it's still much better than CT#, A###, ###i, etc. 

    David
    1 minute ago, ccap41 said:

    ...so...? 

    Just saying, it would have been nice for them to continue to use names and not join the alphanumeric garbage that the Germans and Cadillac are using. I'm glad Cadillac is starting to move away from that with their new and upcoming electric offerings though. I'm not a fan of the naming styling with the "iq" on everything but it's still much better than CT#, A###, ###i, etc. 

    Just pointing out that Chinese are comfortable with the terrible German naming scheme and as such, I think that is why they went this way. I would have gone totally different, but that is me.

    trinacriabob

    @David

    No to that aeroback/fastback EV Wildcat coupe.  It's just plain bizarre.  It will probably be hard to see out of it, too.

    I get it that auto styling studios will push the envelope.  They did the same thing at Olds with the Antares that would become the Intrigue.  Looking back, Antares mock-ups were too much.  They typically dial things back.  Intrigues were tasteful and the market responded accordingly.

    smk4565
    4 hours ago, David said:

    @smk4565 @ccap41 Considering that Buick sold 828,000 plus in China in 2021 and sold 182,000 plus in 2021, China has an 8 to 1 advantage over the US as to why they still have a full car and mini-van portfolio there compared to here.

    Germany started the terrible trend of terrible auto names, examples:

    • A-Class, B-Class, C-Class, E-Class, G-Class, S-Class
    • CLA, CLS
    • EQA, EQB, EQC, EQE, EQS, EQV
    • GLA, GLB, GLC, GLE, GLS
    • AMG-GT, AMG SL, AMG One
    • 1-Series, 2-Series, 3-Series, 4-Series, 5-Series, 6-Series, 7-Series, 8-Series
    • X1, X2, X3, X4, X5, X6, X7
    • Z3, Z4
    • i4, i7, iX1, iX3, iX and BMW has trademarked the whole ix1 to iX9 series.

    China started off and for the most part bought all the German so called luxury auto's even though Buick outsells them there and so it makes sense that the Buick Chinese design studio came up with Electra E1 to E9.

    Have to say this is a sharp Looking SUV.

    9.jpg

    But 40-50 years ago, there was a BMW 3-series, a Mercedes 450SEL now an S450, but they have always used that naming scheme.  Buick never sold B1, B2, B3, or E1, E2, E3.  The problem Buick, Lincoln, Cadillac all got into is they keep throwing away heritage (because of all the baggage they have) but when you keep reinventing yourself and reinventing naming schemes you keep throwing away any brand equity you had to begin with.  Infiniti did the same thing.

    The Corolla is the #1 selling car in the world because it has been on sale for 60 years and has a reputation, you know what you get with it.  The S-class, the 911, the Corvette, these are vehicles with 50+ years of reputation and you know what it is.  Kia EV6, Buick Electra E5, that's just a hodgepodge of nothingness with no soul, no emotion, might as well be a refrigerator or washing machine at that point.

    David
    21 hours ago, trinacriabob said:

    @David

    No to that aeroback/fastback EV Wildcat coupe.  It's just plain bizarre.  It will probably be hard to see out of it, too.

    I get it that auto styling studios will push the envelope.  They did the same thing at Olds with the Antares that would become the Intrigue.  Looking back, Antares mock-ups were too much.  They typically dial things back.  Intrigues were tasteful and the market responded accordingly.

    I actually love the Wildcat and for younger generations, that blockage of not seeing out is no big deal due to all the cameras being used to show on screen on the dash. 

    Perfect example is that my son's auto has all the cameras, and he uses them and the mirrors but has stopped looking over his shoulder to try and look out the back for backing up.

    Technology will CHANGE the way we do things that many of us older folks will have a hard time adjusting too.

    I for one love the style of Buick and the EVs. I hope we get the car someday as I do really love the style and layout.

    I for one can change to using big screen showing all the angles of view, but the biggest screen window is the camera in back showing you that view as you back up.

    surreal1272

    Mercedes fanboys: "Buick needs to keep real names for their totally new EVs" (paraphrasing, of course)

     

    Also Mercedes fanboys (after being given just a small list of meaningless letters and numbers meant to indicate the model of autos produced by Mercedes over just the last 15 years alone.): "Buick needs to keep real names for their totally new EVs"

     

    That's all I saw here.

    On 11/4/2022 at 5:33 PM, David said:

    Just pointing out that Chinese are comfortable with the terrible German naming scheme and as such, I think that is why they went this way. I would have gone totally different, but that is me.

    But David, they didn't even try.😎

    trinacriabob

    @David  I know that there are more and better cameras and sensors to help with changing lanes, backing up, and such.  They are useful.  No doubt about that.

    I just think that a minimum amount of over the shoulder visibility is desirable ... for anyone.  It can help you gauge how fast someone is coming up on you.

    I know from having driven rented moving trucks a time or two or three that changing lanes can make for an uncomfortable feeling.

    David
    17 hours ago, trinacriabob said:

    @David  I know that there are more and better cameras and sensors to help with changing lanes, backing up, and such.  They are useful.  No doubt about that.

    I just think that a minimum amount of over the shoulder visibility is desirable ... for anyone.  It can help you gauge how fast someone is coming up on you.

    I know from having driven rented moving trucks a time or two or three that changing lanes can make for an uncomfortable feeling.

    Totally agree, I am just pointing out the changes that seem to have taken place and the industry seems to be willing to support the lack of clear rearward shoulder checking.

    In fact, most EVs seem to have terrible rearward visibility except for the R1S for SUVs. Trucks seem to still have decent vision out the back, but cars and SUVs seem to have gotten terrible. Yet the trend is to replace traditional shoulder check out the rear and rear corners with look at a screen now that you have cameras on all sides and corners to give you a 360 view.

