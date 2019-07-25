2020 Cadillac XT5 Gets a Revamp

Cadillac's XT5 is getting a refresh for 2020 that brings it into alignment with the looks of the rest of the brand like the recently introduced CT4 and CT5.

The base trim for XT5 is the Luxury model. From there, Cadillac uses a "Y" strategy and splits the upper trims into Sport and Premium Luxury. Either can also be equipped with a Platinum package for the best technology and interior available in XT5. Premium Luxury puts an emphasis on brighter trims while the Sport takes a darker, more aggressive stance.

Luxury and Premium Luxury are tuned more towards the soft side while Sport models get a more performance tuned chassis and quicker steering control. The Sport model gets a standard dual-clutch AWD system, Active Yaw control, and Continuous Damping Control adaptive suspension. LED headlamps with IntelliBeam are now standard on all models.

Inside, the XT5 gets the latest version of Cadillac CUE (which they are no longer calling CUE), with more connectivity and personalization. This can be controlled either by touch or by a rotary controller in the center console. Drivers can easily pair their phone using NFC technology. Two new high-def instrument cluster options are now available.

Under the hood, a new base engine takes up residence. The 2.0T with 237 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque that are in the XT4 and CT4 is now mated to a nine-speed automatic. The 3.6L V6 with 310 horsepower is still available, now also upgraded to the 9-speed auto. Both engines have active fuel management and automatic start/stop to boost efficiency.

XT5s with the 2.0T will have a new electronic braking control system that replaces the conventional vacuum assisted power brakes. A compact electric motor replaces the traditional vacuum booster to reduce parasitic engine drag.

The 2020 Cadillac XT5 will arrive later this summer.