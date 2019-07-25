Jump to content
    2020 Cadillac XT5 Gets a Revamp

      ....Brought into alignment with the rest of the brand's looks...

    Cadillac's XT5 is getting a refresh for 2020 that brings it into alignment with the looks of the rest of the brand like the recently introduced CT4 and CT5.

    The base trim for XT5 is the Luxury model. From there, Cadillac uses a "Y" strategy and splits the upper trims into Sport and Premium Luxury. Either can also be equipped with a Platinum package for the best technology and interior available in XT5.  Premium Luxury puts an emphasis on brighter trims while the Sport takes a darker, more aggressive stance. 

    Luxury and Premium Luxury are tuned more towards the soft side while Sport models get a more performance tuned chassis and quicker steering control. The Sport model gets a standard dual-clutch AWD system, Active Yaw control, and Continuous Damping Control adaptive suspension.  LED headlamps with IntelliBeam are now standard on all models. 

    Inside, the XT5 gets the latest version of Cadillac CUE (which they are no longer calling CUE), with more connectivity and personalization. This can be controlled either by touch or by a rotary controller in the center console.  Drivers can easily pair their phone using NFC technology.  Two new high-def instrument cluster options are now available. 

    Under the hood, a new base engine takes up residence.  The 2.0T with 237 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque that are in the XT4 and CT4 is now mated to a nine-speed automatic. The 3.6L V6 with 310 horsepower is still available, now also upgraded to the 9-speed auto.  Both engines have active fuel management and automatic start/stop to boost efficiency. 

    XT5s with the 2.0T will have a new electronic braking control system that replaces the conventional vacuum assisted power brakes.  A compact electric motor replaces the traditional vacuum booster to reduce parasitic engine drag. 

    The 2020 Cadillac XT5 will arrive later this summer.

     

    Source: GM Media

    Drew Dowdell

    It's not brake by wire. It's electric assist in place of vacuum assist. 

    The 2.0t seems to be the base engine in everything now.

    smk4565

    I wonder if a price drop is coming?  Or if they will just make you pay more for the V6 in the name of CAFE.  And not that I blame them, that is sort of what everyone does.  

    Drew Dowdell
    12 hours ago, Potluck said:

    At least it finally looks good.

    Indeed.... I wouldn't buy the 2019 due to its looks, this one looks better.  The interior looks largely the same though. 

    dfelt
    20 hours ago, riviera74 said:

    Two questions: Why is the 2.0T now the standard engine?  And why does the 2.0T get brake-by-wire and not the 3.6L V6?

    Electric assist I think is how GM will move away from Vacuum brakes as they get ready for everything being hybrid or EV where Vacuum brakes just do not make sense any more.

    Interesting to compare this model to the last couple years:

    image.png

     

