Cadillac Announces the 2026 Vistiq

Since the reveal of the 2024 Lexus GX, we have seen the new designs, trim levels, and off-roading prowess. Now, Lexus has revealed pricing increases compared to its predecessor. The entry GX500 in Premium trim starts at $64,250. Top-tier Luxury+ trim levels increase the price to $81,250.
For those seeking additional features in the Premium trim, the higher-tiered Premium+ trim, priced at $69,250, offers additional features that will be disclosed at a later time. High-end Luxury and Luxury
Cadillac showed the first images of the coming 2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV today. This vehicle slots above the Lyriq and below the Escalade IQ in Cadillac's EV lineup, effectively taking the ICE-powered Cadillac XT6's spot on the electric side of the lineup. Though they did not provide any technical details, we can assume it will ride on the Ultium platform and come in single-motor rear-wheel and dual-motor front-wheel drive configurations with 340+ horsepower to 500+ horsepower, respectively. GM's
The National Highway Safety Administration (NHTSA) has received a recall from Tesla covering 2,031,220 vehicles. Products affected span from the 2012-2023 Model S, 2016-2023 Model X, 2020-2023 Model Y, and 2017-2023 Model 3. These recalls are for those vehicles with Autosteer. Tesla's Autosteer system, in certain scenarios, would fail to consider driver awareness or emergency driver intervention. This leads to potential misuse or cancellation issues.
After testing the Autosteer technology,
