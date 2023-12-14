Cadillac Announces the 2026 Vistiq

Cadillac showed the first images of the coming 2026 Cadillac Vistiq EV today. This vehicle slots above the Lyriq and below the Escalade IQ in Cadillac's EV lineup, effectively taking the ICE-powered Cadillac XT6's spot on the electric side of the lineup. Though they did not provide any technical details, we can assume it will ride on the Ultium platform and come in single-motor rear-wheel and dual-motor front-wheel drive configurations with 340+ horsepower to 500+ horsepower, respectively. GM's modular Ultium battery packs will likely be configured for between 300 miles to 320 miles of range.

The Vistiq joins the smaller Optiq to fill out the small, medium, large, extra-large EV-SUV lineup at Cadillac.

Click to enlarge