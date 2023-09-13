Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac Refreshes the CT5 with an Updated Look for 2025

    Today at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Cadillac unveiled the refreshed Cadillac CT5 sedan.  CT5 retail sales have been on an upswing of late, increasing over 35%.  In a time when sedan sales are stagnating or disappearing entirely, Cadillac's positive numbers have given hope that the luxury sedan market isn't quite dead yet.

    The refresh of the CT5 begins with the exterior. A new larger, bolder grille is flanked by new vertically stacked headlamps and Cadillac's signature fangs.  The LED light clusters feature an animated startup sequence that "celebrates" you as you approach the car.  Two new exterior colors are available; Deep Space Metallic and Typhoon Metallic.  The Sport model grill features a mesh insert while standard models feature the Cadillac chevron.

    The cockpit gets a major upgrade with a customizable 33-inch diagonal 9k digital information cluster and infotainment system.  The 9k resolution enables extremely crisp graphics and brings depth to the look. The infotainment system features Google Assistant, Google Maps, and Google Play built in. Updated HVAC controls complete the upgrade.

    Cadillac SuperCruise is available, now upgraded with new Driver Attention Assist. A new safety feature is standard Intersection Automatic Emergency Braking.

    The familiar 237 hp / 258 lb-ft 2-liter turbo 4 and the 335 hp / 405 lb-ft 3-liter turbo V6 carry over along with the 10-speed automatic.

    The 2025 CT5 goes on sale in the spring of 2024 and will be built in GM's Lansing Grand River Assembly in Michigan.

     

    User Feedback

    Recommended Comments

    oldshurst442
    4 hours ago, ccap41 said:

    The little nip-tuck looks great here. It wasn't bad looking before. I think the current one looks good but this is a nice little update. 

    What I wanted to say.  

    Short and sweet.  Im glad you said it rather than me. I would have added another paragragh or two.  

    Nodding Shaking Head GIF - Nodding Shaking Head Yes - Discover & Share GIFs

