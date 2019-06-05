Jump to content
  Drew Dowdell
    Drew Dowdell

    By Drew Dowdell

    Cadillac SuperCruise Adds Miles

      ...another 70,000 miles of roadways are now SuperCruise capable...

       

    Cadillac SuperCruise will be available on over 200,000 miles of North American roadways later this year.  Cadillac is adding an additional 70,000 miles to the existing 130,000 miles already in the system by the 4th quarter 2019.  Cadillac owners will receive an over-the-air update once the system upgrade is completed. 

    On top of the increase in SuperCruise map availability, Cadillac will also make system adjustments to improve performance and enhancements to the Driver Attention system.   Last year Cadillac updated the system so that the car would automatically adjust lane centering if a large vehicle was passing close by and also added additional messages in the driver cluster to give more detail as to why SuperCruise may not be available at the moment. 

    Cadillac says that CT6 owners have driven more than 2.5 million miles with SuperCruise active since it was introduced on 2018 model year vehicles. 

    Cadillac-SuperCruise-DividedHighwaysMap.jpg

    Source: Cadillac Media
    Images: Cadillac

    dfelt

    That is very cool and I am excited to see them add more and more highways to it. I wonder how long before they go and add Mexico? 🤔

    ccap41

    ccap41 2,948

    Posted (edited)

    I'd love to pilot a vehicle with one of these advanced systems. I'd just like to see what they're like. 

    Edited by ccap41

    Drew Dowdell

    BTW, I LOVE supercruise.  I wish I had the budget for a Cadillac with Supercruise.  It is the killer app for me in a car and would make me overlook some of the styling issues I've seen lately. 

    dfelt
    31 minutes ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    BTW, I LOVE supercruise.  I wish I had the budget for a Cadillac with Supercruise.  It is the killer app for me in a car and would make me overlook some of the styling issues I've seen lately. 

    Considering how many miles I put on my Escalade yearly all road trip miles, I would love this feature. I hope they roll it out on the next generation. I see no reason not too.

    Drew, is there a timeline when the whole Cadillac family gets Supercruise?

    Drew Dowdell
    11 minutes ago, dfelt said:

    Considering how many miles I put on my Escalade yearly all road trip miles, I would love this feature. I hope they roll it out on the next generation. I see no reason not too.

    Drew, is there a timeline when the whole Cadillac family gets Supercruise?

    All new Cadillacs will have it as an option.  The XT4 will get is and I would expect the XT5 to get it at its next refresh. 

    riviera74
    3 hours ago, Drew Dowdell said:

    All new Cadillacs will have it as an option.  The XT4 will get is and I would expect the XT5 to get it at its next refresh. 

    Now that is good news.  Sounds like Cadillac will have a unique selling point for the first time in decades.  Now if only we can get luxury buyers to ditch Lexus and the Germans . . . . .

