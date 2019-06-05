Cadillac SuperCruise Adds Miles

Cadillac SuperCruise will be available on over 200,000 miles of North American roadways later this year. Cadillac is adding an additional 70,000 miles to the existing 130,000 miles already in the system by the 4th quarter 2019. Cadillac owners will receive an over-the-air update once the system upgrade is completed.
On top of the increase in SuperCruise map availability, Cadillac will also make system adjustments to improve performance and enhancements to the Driver Attention system. Last year Cadillac updated the system so that the car would automatically adjust lane centering if a large vehicle was passing close by and also added additional messages in the driver cluster to give more detail as to why SuperCruise may not be available at the moment.
Cadillac says that CT6 owners have driven more than 2.5 million miles with SuperCruise active since it was introduced on 2018 model year vehicles.
Recommended Comments
Join the conversation
You can post now and register later. If you have an account, sign in now to post with your account.
Note: Your post will require moderator approval before it will be visible.